Children's advocates say politicians must focus on child poverty - or stats will get worse

A cross-party focus on child poverty is needed to ensure families struggling to survive don’t slide backwards because of alarming price rises, children’s advocates say.

The Government hadn’t made any significant improvement in reducing child poverty in the year ending June, Stats NZ data released on Thursday showed.

Children's Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers is amongst those urging a refreshed political focus across parties, warning that soaring costs for essentials means the next annual report will make even more sobering reading.

“We have lost our social conscience,” she said.

“It might take a brave person to attack this and really take the bull by the horns and do something about this in every single community. I think there are good policies but it is about how we are doing it on the ground.”

Eivers and Jacqui Southey, research director at Save the Children, also warned against criticising parents on benefits. It comes after National’s Louise Upston said the data was “disappointing” and said the only long-term path out of child poverty is having a parent in work.

Southey said society could not afford for the political discussion on child poverty to “regress into a political football of kicking people around”.

“People on the lowest incomes are the easiest targets,” she added.

The three-year election cycle posed a threat to the gains made in reducing child poverty, and there was a risk the next government may not continue with the commitments made to reducing child poverty.

“We can’t expect to have these great policies in play for just a few years,” she said. “We really need to see continuity so we have a culture change.”

Hagen Hopkins/Stuff Save the Children’s Jacqui Southey says New Zealand needs a culture change around child poverty. (File photo)

Stats NZ used nine measures to analyse child poverty, which it has reported annually since Jacinda Ardern's government in 2018 passed the Child Poverty Reduction Act.

The new data found 1 in 10 children are in material hardship, meaning they go without six items or services the agency considers to be essential, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, doctor's visits, and being able to pay for utilities. The figure is 1 in 5 for Māori children, and 1 in 4 for Pacific children although this was a smaller sample size.

Child Poverty Reduction Minster Jan Tinnetti said the data showed government spending stopped more children from falling below the breadline. The data covered Auckland’s 2021 lockdown, during which anti-poverty groups were seriously concerned vulnerable families would be left significantly worse-off as a result of job, food and housing insecurity.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Child Poverty Minister Jan Tinetti says the steady figures show

“It’s a challenging environment but child poverty figures staying steady this year is encouraging. It shows the Government’s policies targeting kids and families are helping, despite the pandemic and tough economic times,” she said in a statement.

However, Dr Danny Delore, a paediatrician, clinical senior lecturer at Auckland University, and spokesperson for the Child Poverty Action Group,​ said the data might be an ominous sign of things to come.

”There is every reason to think things might be getting worse,” he said.

Children from poorer households were more likely to get sick, which restricted their childhood. Many parents were in work but were struggling to make ends meet.

As it stood, the data showed as many as a fifth of all Māori children couldn’t afford basics such as a second pair of shoes.

“It is hard to conceive for a lot of people who aren’t around poverty,” he said.

“I think the Government have to make it a big issue, they have to say we are not making enough progress for Māori and Pacific [children] and we are going to make it a priority.”