Christopher Luxon's big day back at school makes it really feel like election year

ANALYSIS: For the first time this year, it really appears that the election is now underway. Appearing in front of the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce, sans tie, National’s Christopher Luxon was amongst a friendly crowd.

At Silverstream Retreat on the site of the old Silverstream Hospital, in a largish room with exposed timber beams juxtaposed against see-through teleprompters, Luxon was in full campaign mode.

“Under National, personal responsibility will be back!”

Cue strong applause and then some pretty pointed questions from the crowd about how Luxon will make his new education policy – one that hews back to a focus on basis facts and with regular assessments – a reality. He will be fighting against what former UK Education Minister Michael Gove called “the blob” (a sentiment quietly many right -of-centre New Zealand MPs) - a mixture of education academics, bureaucrats, professionals and teacher unions who all fight against more accountability.

Luxon does not use anything like the same provocative language, quite the opposite, but the sense in the room - and the questions spurred led by his quite reasonable critique of the system over the past 30y years – was how will National fix it?

The education sector is not particularly keen on testing and the dominant ideology with the sector and those leading it is not in favour of teaching hard skills and knowledge as opposed to the more prosaic concepts on inquiry-based learning and competencies. And then there’s New Zealand’s myriad social problems that walk through the gates with students each day.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon visits Silverstream School.

After giving his speech, Luxon was grilled by journalists on whether this would be a return to National Standards, a bogeyperson for the left. There was an effective acknowledgement from Luxon those standards – conceived under the former National Government - were poorly thought out, executed and ended up creating more work for teachers.

Anyway, after that, Luxon took off to the nearby Silverstream school where the principal Lorraine Taylor has been working for two years and has been getting “back to basics”. She said that 18 months ago the school had banned electronic devices and there was no kick back at all from parents.

Christopher Luxon chats with the pupils of visits Silverstream School.

Luxon and National frontbenchers Erica Stanford (education spokesperson) and Chris Bishop went around talking the children. One kid wanted to be a comedian, one an interior designer, one a physicist, one a teacher. One explained how her mother was a marine biologist. A group reading about aardvarks were cheerfully questioned by the National leader.

There was one particularly revealing exchange.

Under former education Hekia Parata it became fashionable to build big open plan buildings, so-called modern-learning environments”. This then morphed into innovative learning environments.

It has since emerged there was no particular evidential base for building these produced by the Ministry of Education, nor was there any assessment fo whether they were any good, just a fashionable idea around a certain style of learning.

Erica Stanford, National's education spokesperson, was with Luxon for his visit.

Education is littered with fashionable ideas that stick around, sustained by inertia and the often mundane fact of who controls property.

Taylor rather pointedly noted that Silverstream had turned its big learning environment into several classrooms

”It was a big open plan room ... but we’ve shut them down, so they actually work as classrooms now,” she interjected at one point.

She later explained that Covid-19 and its bubble requirements first allowed te school to split up the space then gave it cover for returning it to classrooms, which she says parents vastly prefer.

Students at Silverstream do some jump jam for Christopher Luxon.

It says it all really, while National’s policy will need to be examined in a bit more detail, there are clearly plenty of kooky – as well as sensible – ideas in education, no party has a monopoly on them. But the decline in achievement has happened under both sides of politics and does speak for itself.

Near the end of a visit, a large group of children Luxon and co wandered past did a ‘jump jam’ to the tune of the song Who Let The Dogs Out, a song released in 2000, coincidentally the same year that Luxon reckons student achievement really started to head downwards.

At the conclusion of the visit, the National leader wandered out the front gate and across a pedestrian crossing for his very own Abbey Road shot.

The National Party leader announced some of his education policy on Thursday.

It will be one of very many such days this year, in schools, cafes, campuses and shopping malls across the country.

And Thursday’s announcements were only for primary schools. New policy for high schools will be coming later in the year.