'800 members getting pissed and dancing'? Local Government NZ says it never hosted its annual conference in the Bay of Islands

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech. (First published October 28, 2022)

Auckland’s Mayor Wayne Brown is facing accusations his tirade against Local Government New Zealand was economical with the truth - including a claim the peak body held a boozy 800-member conference in the Bay of Islands.

The banjo-playing mayor of Auckland’s assertions his band played at a Local Government New Zealand conference where he saw “800 members of local boards getting pissed and dancing the night long” was claimed as part of the reason he pulled Auckland Council out of the sector group LGNZ on Thursday.

A Community Boards’ Conference, was held in May at the Waitangi National Trust Reserve at the Copthorne Hotel and Resort in the Bay of Islands in 2015. LGNZ said it had about 150 attendees.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene​ said it had never held its annual conference in the Bay of Islands.

She said Auckland ratepayers also stood to lose $1 million a year in savings when the council was no longer part of a LGNZ street-light-dimming programme.

“Developing this has taken three years and has been a highly technical project. It has been tried before. We estimate it would take Auckland two to three years to develop its own profile. During that period, Auckland is set to miss out more than $3 million through this programme,” she said.

Freeman-Greene also refuted his claims the organisation, which provides policy advice to government and supports and advocates for local government, was too Wellington-centric, pointing out Auckland held three seats on its national council.

She warned Auckland will now lose out when the Government wants input on issues affecting councils.

Tina Tiller/SPINOFF Wayne Brown’s claims about a LGNZ conference may be riddled with untruths.

“LGNZ plays a strong convening role between local and central government. Its Wellington location creates strong connections to decision makers, including officials, the Government and Opposition,” she said.

“When governments ask for local government input into taskforces that workshop policy, they come to LGNZ, not individual councils.”

LGNZ’s annual conference, held in July, pulls about 600 delegates for discussions on local government issues of the day, workshops, expert speakers, access to politicians, professional development, connection to decision makers and networking.

Freeman-Greene refuted they were “boozy”.

“They consistently receive positive feedback from people who attend for these reasons. They are the only event that brings all of local government and its stakeholders together.”

The first LGNZ annual conference was held in Hamilton in 2013, followed by Nelson in 2014, then Rotorua, Dunedin, Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington.

It was postponed in 2020 but picked up again the following year in Blenheim, and then Palmerston North.

Brown has form in his dislike of LGNZ. In 2008, he withdrew the Far North District Council from the peak body while he was mayor there, but a year later the council overturned his decision.