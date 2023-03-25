ACT declares almost $1 million in one day from big money donors

ACT leader David Seymour has questioned Chris Hipkins about his Government's tax plans, during Hipkins' first question time as prime minister.

The ACT Party has received a huge influx of big money donations that it disclosed to the electoral commission.

The donations, reported to the electoral commission on Friday, total $950,000 from one company and 12 high net worth individuals, including New Zealand's richest man Graeme Hart.

It is understood ACT has already raised a serious war chest of more than double the $1.8 million it spent during the 2020 election campaign, and the campaign period has not yet begun.

Other donors include regular contributors to ACT, such as Dame Jenny Gibbs, veteran investor Trevor Farmer, chess grandmaster Murray Chandler and ZURU Toy billionaire Nick Mowbray.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Under David Seymour, ACT has become a party worth backing.

Both Hart and Mowbray have also been significant contributors to the centre-right of politics, donating to the National Party, too.

ACT has become a party well worth backing. With the election neck and neck and with the party polling consistently above 10% there is a good chance ACT could be a significant partner in the next government.

Under David Seymour’s leadership since 2020 the party has gone form having one MP to 10 with the prospect of more after the election, if current polling bears out on election day.

“ACT has a very wide range of donors, our database shows 12,729 people have donated in the past five years,” ACT leader David Seymour, who is currently in North America meeting Canadian political leaders, said.

“Amongst those are New Zealanders with the ability to make substantial donations like those declared today [Friday].”

Brendan Lindsay, the founder of Sistema Plastics, Christopher & Banks a private equity company and property developer Chris Meehan are among the donors.

According to research seen by Stuff, the number of voters likely to vote for ACT is three times higher in this election than it was in 2020, which the ACT party thinks can translate to more votes with a well-funded campaign.

“All donations to ACT will help us reach out to millions of other New Zealanders who share our values and want real change in the 2023 election campaign,” Seymour said.

Under new election donation rules introduced last year, from the start of 2023 donations over $20,000 must be declared by parties immediately and the names of the donors disclosed to the public.

The latest list of ACT’s big money donors: