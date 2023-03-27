The week ahead in parliament: Reminders of money and some juicy select committees

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and new Police Minister Ginny Andersen speak to reporters after visiting Hipkins' primary school in the Hutt Valley, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

ANALYSIS: As Parliament resumes this week, the Government will seek to highlight a slew of government payments that will increase come April 1.

The first will be the recently announced increase to main benefits, student allowances and New Zealand Superannuation, which will all be increased by the inflation rate of 7.2% – or about $100 per fortnight for a couple.

There are other payments that will increase.

The adult minimum wage will increase by 7% to $22.70. The starting out minimum wage will also increase.

It is also understood the Government will introduce the legislation to make changes to family support. This includes changing child support so it will be paid direct to parents instead of through the benefit system. It was originally announced in the 2022 Budget.

Family tax credits are going up, so is the number of people eligible for childcare assistance.

And, of course, petrol excise tax cut remains in place, as does public transport.

Labour will be trying to make a virtue of the factthese various bits of money will start flowing – and they are who you have to thank for it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins on the way to the House of Representatives debating chamber.

This appears to be a core part of Labour’s plan to make more lives better and that the accretion of small changes will make a difference to a lot of voters.

Meanwhile, the National Party will be wanting to talk about its education policy released last week and the ACT Party will be getting into corporate welfare. Specifically, the news that the Scapegrace Distillery is the recipient of government largesse.

Meanwhile, expect the wash-up of Posie Parker’s short-lived tour to New Zealand to feature somewhat this week.

Select committees

But before that, the nation’s spooks will have their day in the sun with the annual review of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service and Government Communications Security Bureau. This was delayed from a couple of weeks ago because basically no-one could make it.

On Wednesday morning, Immigration NZ gets its time in the limelight with a review into its “2021/22 performance and current operations”.

The auditor-general will also get up before its select committee and offer some observation from its central government audits. Hot tip: there will be some scathing ones.

Bye bye Baz

At the end of the week there will be a black tie dinner hosted by Prime Minister Chirs Hipkins and National MP Gerry Brownlee to farewell press gallery doyen Barry Soper. Soper has left the press gallery and relocated to Auckland.