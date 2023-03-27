Disability advocate picked to contest Hutt South electorate for Greens

Blind athlete Neelu Jennings is fronting a project to allow disabled people to play walking rugby and football.

Disability advocate Neelu Jennings will contest Hutt South for the Green Party in October’s general election.

It will be a tough challenge taking on incumbent Police Minister Ginny Andersen and high profile National MP Chris Bishop. Jennings, a former athlete, has been in the news recently, promoting walking rugby and football.

The mother of two would be campaigning for “a fair and inclusive Aotearoa where disabled people are valued and visible on their terms”, she said.

"Parliament traditionally hasn't done a very good job at listening to disabled people. But our community has so much to offer.”

When Jennings was 16, she was struck down by what doctors thought was a nasty dose of the flu. It left her with 30% of her sight and a balance impairment.

She spent a year in hospital learning to walk and talk, but has always showed a determination to not let her disability stop her from taking on a range of challenges.

Legally blind, Jennings (formerly Memon) has climbed Mount Aspiring, paddled across the Cook Strait and completed the individual multi sport race the Coast to Coast.

Brady Dyer Neelu Jennings is promoting integrated rugby and football at venues in Lower Hutt to broaden the range of people who can enjoy sport.

Her introduction to the Green Party was through interning for Mojo Mathers after her completion of a master's in disability policy from the University of Canterbury.

Jennings had been working to create a new platform for sports to promote community integration.

Working with mainstream sports organisations she helped create walking rugby and football games that all members of the community can play, old and young, disabled or not.

Jennings feels strongly that disabled athletes should have more opportunities to play sport and participate alongside able-bodied athletes.

“These games allow a much more diverse range of community members to connect through playing a game together, and learn about each other.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Neelu Jennings sees the lack of sporting opportunities for the disabled as a human rights issue.

The lack of sporting opportunities for the disabled is a human rights issue, she said.

“By creating an accessible and inclusive Aotearoa, we not only make life better for my disabled whānau, but for everyone in the community.”

Sport is not the only area where she wants to see change. During the Christchurch rebuild she was vocal about disability inclusion, arguing it was in everyone's interest to create a city where disabled had access to all facilities.

“When homes are built and cities are designed without our needs in mind, we get segregated and cut off from our wider community. Consequently, we face barriers at every turn, be it crossing a road, accessing transport, or shopping at the supermarket.”

She also supports a bigger Government involvement in social housing.

“We need to invest in public housing and care so that everyone can have a secure and accessible home, has enough to live on and can live a dignified life, with the support that enhances their lives."

Hutt South is held by Labour’s Andersen, who in 2020 defeated National’s Bishop with a majority of 3,777. Green candidate Richard McIntosh received 1171 votes and the Greens got 4301 party votes.