New Zealanders spread Russian anti-vaccination propaganda before Parliament occupation

GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton claims the organisation helped unmask three seperate extremists threats in New Zealand.

A spy boss says a small number of New Zealanders were responsible for spreading anti-vaccine Russian propaganda in the months before the 2022 occupation of Parliament grounds.

Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) director-general Andrew Hampton told MPs on Monday that high-quality research had shown Kiwis were consuming a higher-proportion of Russian misinformation than other countries in the lead up to the protest.

"It was all being circulated by New Zealand, it was a relatively small number of New Zealanders who were ... spreading it around. It wasn't Russian actors doing it directly.”

A Microsoft research paper showed consumption of Russian propaganda in New Zealand rose relative to that of Australia and the US, in the months before the protest. The top five propaganda articles being spread were about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The anti-vaccination and anti-mandate protest, which occupied Parliament grounds for nearly a month in early 2022, ended in a violent riot.

Hampton said the GCSB’s Five Eyes partners were very aware of such misinformation being generated by state and non-state actors and “steps are sometimes taken at source”.

But once it was “out in the wild” it was not for the GCSB to police New Zealanders spreading misinformation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Government Communications Security Bureau director-general Andrew Hampton, left, and Security Intelligence Service acting director-general Phil McKee answered questions from senior MPs questions at a hearing of the Intelligence and Security committee on Monday.

Hampton spoke to the senior MPs that sit on Parliament’s Intelligence and Security committee on Monday morning for its annual public hearing with the GCSB and Security Intelligence Service.

At the hearing, Hampton said the GCSB had been involved in three prospective domestic terror attacks, including a 2020 bomb threat on a graduation ceremony at Otago University.

He said the GCSB’s role in domestic counter-terrorism operation was not something the agency had talked about publicly before. The agency used its “unique technical capabilities” to expose the identities of the people who made the threats online.

In one instance, the GCSB helped identify a person inspired by extremist ideology who had made a bomb threat. A second operation targeted a New Zealand-based extreme white supremacist who was displaying behaviour of “increasing concern”.

The third was a person claiming to be an extreme white supremacist making threats of using firearms and explosives at a public event – a reference to a woman who made threats that shut down an Otago University graduation ceremony in 2020.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MPs at the Intelligence and Security committee meeting on Monday. From left, Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, National Party deputy Nicola Willis, and National Party MP Gerry Brownlee.

The woman was sentenced to five months of overnight curfew and nine months’ supervision in 2022.

Hampton said there had 350 cyber incidents reported by the GCSB in its annual cyber threat report, released last year, compared with 404 the prior year. Of these, 118 incidents were at the hands of a foreign state.

He said as state-sponsored or criminally-motivated cyberattacks often came out of Russia and Eastern Europe, it was possible these attackers had been focussed elsewhere due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

But cyberthreats from foreign states and “non-state actors” were becoming more sophisticated, as more government agencies did their work online.

The GCSB had a new service where it sends a “fingerprint” of a malware threat to agencies, so it can be blocked. Under a previous service, called CORTEX, where the GCSB would protect government agencies by “sitting on their networks”, Hampton said.

Hampton said MPs and ministers were “prime targets” for cybersecurity threats.

Parliamentary Service earlier this month banned MPs from using social media app TikTok on parliament devices, due to mounting concern about the Chinese-owned app harvesting data.

Hampton said it was often written in “black and white” that a user's data would be taken offshore, but he would not talk specifically about the risk TikTok posed.

Hampton was last week appointed the director-general of the SIS, beginning April 17, replacing former director-general Rebecca Kitteridge.

The Intelligence and Security committee is led by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Its members include Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, National Party leader Christopher Luxon, party deputy leader Nicola Willis, party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee, and Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

Luxon and Mahuta were absent on Monday. Luxon did not attend as he had a “personal appointment”, a spokesperson said.