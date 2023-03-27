Spy bosses face questions at Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee

GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton claims the organisation helped unmask three seperate extremists threats in New Zealand.

One of the Government’s spy agencies has used its “unique technical capabilities” to intervene in three prospective domestic terror attacks.

Security Intelligence Service (SIS) acting director-general Phil McKee and Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) director-general Andrew Hampton answered questions from senior MPs at a hearing of the Intelligence and Security committee on Monday.

At the hearing, which came after a closed session with MPs where classified information was discussed, Hampton said the GCSB had provided information for three domestic terror operations – including an ideologically-motivated bomb threat.

He said a second operation targeted a New Zealand-based white supremacist who was displaying behaviour of “increasing concern”, and the third a white supremacist making threats of using firearms and explosives at a public event – the police intervened in this case.

Hampton said the GCSB’s role in domestic counter-terrorism operation was not something the agency had talked about publicly before. The agency used its “unique technical capabilities” to expose the identities of the people who made the threats online.

He said there had also been fewer cyber incidents (350) reported by the GCSB in its annual cyber threat report, released last year, compared with the prior year, at 404 incidents.

The hearing came as the Government continues an overhaul of the national security system, including considering whether to create new foreign interference crimes. A review of the legislation which provides the spy agencies their intrusive powers has also been finished – but the review’s outcome and proposed changes to the law are not yet public.

The SIS is also facing a watchdog review of handling of an apparent foreign interference case: a China-born senior government analyst who says he has been accused of being an “insider threat risk” by the agency, an allegation he is challenging.

Cameron Burnell/Fairfax NZ Government Communications Security Bureau director-general Andrew Hampton when he was appointed to lead the signals intelligence in 2016.

McKee told the hearing that while the risk of international terrorism had decreased from that of previous decades, the growth of foreign interference was being driven by intensifying competition between countries.

“We only see a small number of states conducting interference against New Zealand but some of those are persistent and have the potential to cause significant harm.”

He said normal diplomatic activities or “upfront lobbying” were not foreign interference.

“Some of the most insidious examples concern harassment or ethnic communities in New Zealand, we speak out against the actions of a foreign government.

“There are examples where information is collected on them and used to threaten whānau members in their home country.

“We have been able to identify individuals undertaking intelligence activity and cultivating strategic relationships on behalf of foreign states.”

Hampton was last week appointed the director-general of the SIS, beginning April 17, replacing former director-general Rebecca Kitteridge.

Hipkins leads the Intelligence and Security committee. Its other members include Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, National Party leader Christopher Luxon, party deputy leader Nicola Willis, party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee, and Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

Luxon and Mahuta were absent on Monday.