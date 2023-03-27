Marama Davidson 'should have made clear' violence against women is in every community

Marama Davidson, pictured with her Green Party co-leader, says she was not as clear as she should have been. (File photo)

The leader of the Opposition has criticised comments Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson made in a video filmed, edited and shared by a far-right media platform.

Davidson, who is the minister in charge of sexual and family violence prevention and Green Party co-leader, was filmed saying “I am the violence minister and I know who causes violence in the world, it is white cis men” after attending a trans rights protest in Auckland.

However, she clarified on Monday that she was still “in shock" during the interaction. She had earlier been knocked over by a motorcyclist, and said she wasn’t as clear as she could have been.

“I was confronted by a representative from the far-right and conspiracy theory website Counterspin who was filming me walking down the road before accosting me with inflammatory questions,” she said in a statement.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Christopher Luxon says Davidson’s comments were harmful. (File photo)

Davidson said she was “not as clear in my comments ... as I should have been”.

“Women are overwhelmingly more likely to be victims of family violence and sexual violence at the hands of men.

“I should have made clear in my comments that violence happens in every community. My intention was to affirm that trans people are deserving of support and to keep the focus on the fact that men are the main perpetrators of violence.”

The video had also been used to “distract from a broader conversation about the causes of violence in Aotearoa,” she added.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Davidson had made "harmful generalisations about an entire group of people".

“It is wrong to single out one group as being responsible for violence. Marama Davidson’s statements are unacceptable. Chris Hipkins needs to decide what sort of standards he accepts from his ministers.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and ACT Party leader David Seymour have also criticised her comments. Peters, whose party are polling (in one poll) just shy of the 5% needed to enter Parliament - called for her to stand down from her portfolio. Seymour said her comments were “outrageous and extremely inappropriate”.

The event was organised as a protest against British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull who fled New Zealand after the Auckland rally on Saturday. Destiny Church also held an event nearby.

The person in the video approached Davidson first and introduced herself as Hannah Spierer, a vocal spreader of misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Spierer asked her what she thought of the Posie Parker being “violently assaulted” at the protest to which Davidson replied: “We are here to reject the violence and hate of transphobia”.

Spierer then asked her if she condoned the violence.

Davidson went on to say Trans people are taonga, fantastic and terrific and “tired of being oppressed and discriminated”, to which Spierer said “but they’re not”.

Davidson then said “I am the violence minister and I know who causes violence in the world, it is white cis men”.

One in three New Zealand women will experience physical and/or sexual violence from their partner, according to the national centre for research and information on family and whānau violence.

Of the 125 intimate partner deaths between 2009 and 2018, 76% of offenders were men and 70% of those who died were women.