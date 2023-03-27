SIS warns of growing foreign interference threat

Security Intelligence Service acting director-general Phil McKee told MPs at a hearing on Monday, March 27, 2023, that a small number of states are actively interfering in New Zealand. He wants more public awareness of the threats.

The director-general of the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) won’t comment on a Chinese-born government analyst accused of being an “insider threat risk”, or name the “small number" of countries increasingly interfering in New Zealand.

Phil McKee, the acting director-general of the SIS, told Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee on Monday that “shining a light” on the growing threat of foreign interference was needed.

“We only see a small number of states conducting interference against New Zealand but some of those are persistent and have the potential to cause significant harm,” he said.

Speaking to reporters outside, he would not answer questions about Yuan Jason Zhao, who Stuff reported earlier this month had been suspended from his job as a senior government analyst at the Public Service Commission after the SIS deemed him a threat to national security.

Zhao, who said the SIS accused him of passing information the Chinese government, has challenged the allegation. The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security was investigating.

"I'm not going to comment on individual cases here ... There is a threat that we all should be concerned about, and with that growing strategic competition there is risk more that this sort of thing will manifest across society," McKee said.

Responding to Zhao’s claim the accusation he faced was racist, McKee said: “The New Zealand SIS does not investigate anyone based on their ethnicity, their culture, or their religion.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Security Intelligence Service acting director-general Phil McKee answered questions from senior MPs questions at a hearing of the Intelligence and Security committee on Monday.

“IGIS [Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security] investigating this is absolutely the appropriate path for this ... I'm very confident with our people and what they do.

"People need to be aware of the threats ... and the more that people are aware of that, and the more that we've put the spotlight onto this risk, the more than individuals might recognise if they are being targeted, and the more they can then work with agencies like ours to mitigate that risk.”

He said he would not name the states that were conducting foreign interference in New Zealand.

"The main point I'm trying to make today is that foreign interference is real, it's unacceptable, and it goes against the democratic principles that we hold dearly in this country, and people need to be alert to the risk.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Yuan Jason Zhao works as a senior analyst at the Public Service Commission, and has been accused of passing information to the Chinese government – an allegation he denies.

Government Communications Security Bureau director-general Andrew Hampton, who will become SIS director-general in April, said the intelligence agencies “operate in secret” as they needed to protect their ability to work with information that’s not publicly available.

“It's not because we are trying to obscure the fact that we undertake these this work. This work is what we do,” he said.

At the hearing, McKee said while the risk of international terrorism had decreased from that of previous decades, the growth of foreign interference was being driven by intensifying competition between countries.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MPs at the Intelligence and Security committee meeting on Monday. From left, Green Party co-leader James Shaw, Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, National Party deputy Nicola Willis, and National Party MP Gerry Brownlee.

He said normal diplomatic activities or “upfront lobbying” were not foreign interference.

“Some of the most insidious examples concern harassment or ethnic communities in New Zealand, we speak out against the actions of a foreign government.

“There are examples where information is collected on them and used to threaten whānau members in their home country.

“We have been able to identify individuals undertaking intelligence activity and cultivating strategic relationships on behalf of foreign states.”