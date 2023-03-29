What changes are coming to tackle New Zealand's waste problem?

Stark reporting of environmental issues has brought into focus the widespread scale of environmental issues facing New Zealand.

New Zealanders may be quite downcast on the state of the country’s environmental progress.

Confronting images of waste piling up on a remote Rakiura/Stewart Island beach, news of sea sponges in Wellington full of microplastics, and an investigation into green claims on supermarket goods that found several were untrue, has brought into focus the widespread scale of environmental issues facing New Zealand.

The Government was also criticised after culling or deferring numerous environmental policies, before new details on the future of waste in New Zealand were released on Wednesday.

Some policies are set years away, while others already set in stone are coming in the next few months.

July 1 plastic ban

Say goodbye to plastic plates, bowls and cutlery with the sale and manufacture of single use tableware and cutlery banned. This includes those made of recyclable, compostable and biodegradable plastic. It also includes cutlery sold as part of a product, like a small spoon with ice cream.

It does not include plastic containers and plastic items not used for eating, such as medicine, formula or washing powder scoops. Plastic-lined tableware is not banned.

The sale of single-use plastic drinking straws will be outlawed, except for people with disabilities or health conditions, or someone buying on their behalf. They will not be asked to explain their condition. People can still buy reusable plastic straws, and single-use straws on juice or milk boxes will not be banned until 2026.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Plastic pollution on the beach at Mason Bay on Stewart Island.

Single-use plastic produce bags are out, such as the unsealed bags found in the fruit and vegetable section of a supermarket. Plant-based, biodegradable and compostable plastic are included in the ban.

Pre-packaged produce, however, is not banned. That could include a pre-packaged bag of apples or a sealed bag of potatoes.

The little stickers on fruit are among those to be banned in the sale of non-home compostable plastic produce labels. Stickers on produce intended for export is not banned, and the glue is not required to be home compostable until July 2025 as work is under way globally to produce a home-compostable glue.

Imported produce labels will not need to be home compostable until July 2025 to give other countries more time to move to the new labels.

supplied Little stickers on fruit will soon be banned in New Zealand.

Standardised recycling

Standardised kerbside recycling (in places with more than 1000 people) has a timeframe of 2027.

It was estimated standardisation of recycling would stop about 53,000 tonnes of recyclable materials ending up in landfill, and standardised organic collection would stop about 83,000 tonnes of food scraps going to landfill and reduce methane emissions significantly.

By February next year, councils must accept only glass, paper and cardboards, plastic marked with either 1, 2 or 5 and aluminium and steel cans.

Organic waste collection

123RF Leftovers ready to be composted. A new food scrap and green waste collection will be in place across NZ by 2030.

Last year, the Government said most New Zealanders should be able to have dedicated kerbside food waste collection by 2030 to try to divert organic waste from landfill, with $103 million over four years going to cutting emissions from waste and investing in waste infrastructure.

Food scrap/green waste collection will be in place by 2030. Councils closer to existing green waste processing plants will have collection in place by 2027.

Wellington, along with Porirua City Council and Hutt City Council, is looking at a processing plant for organic waste as a solution to organic waste.

Wellington already diverts a minimum 5000 tonnes of green waste a year from landfill through commercial compost operation Capital Compost.

RNZ New Zealand's recycling practices are under scrutiny amid revelations that hundreds of tonnes of plastic are still being sent to countries like Malaysia and Thailand. (First published June 2021)

Better labelling of environmental products

Once standardised kerbside recycling was in place, a labelling system then could follow.

Under new legislation, that won’t be introduced until later this year and wouldn’t come into force until next term and, if passed, there would be powers to regulate recycling and environmental labelling.

Without rules in place, the Government has been encouraging interim voluntary adoption by businesses of the Australian Recycling Label scheme.

Container return scheme

Deemed not a “bread and butter issue” in the Government’s recent policy purge, the Government copped criticism for culling or deferring certain environmental policies, which included pushing back a container return scheme that would provide a small refund for bringing back a container.

A deposit of about 10 to 20 cents would be placed on containers or bottles, which would then be returned to the buyer once returned.

Asked how the container return scheme (CRS) would be delayed, given it was only expected to come in 2025, Environment Minister David Parker said the legislation was still intended to be introduced later this year.

It was the final sign-off by Cabinet to whether and when to go ahead with a CRS that was “essentially delayed, even though all the policy works’ been done”.