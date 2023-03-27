Date set for IRD to stop pocketing child payments destined for parents on benefits

A quarter of a million kids live in families with a child support arrangement. But many never see any money. This video was first published in 2021.

The Government keeps about $150 million each year of child support payments, which would otherwise go to sole parents who rely on benefits.

From July, it will let those parents receive their child support payments.

Last year, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised to get rid of this so-called “parent tax”, which was taking money from parents who aren’t the primary caregivers of their children, but keeping it in the Government coffers. It meant the IRD was intercepting the payments of 41,000 sole parents.

Although Ardern promised to change the “parents tax” law, the legislation required to do so is only just being introduced this week.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the law change would come into effect on July 1.

He estimated those 41,000 parents would have an extra $20 a week, on average.

“These changes are estimated to support parents to lift up to 14,000 children out of poverty and make the system less discriminatory,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni are pushing through a law change so sole praents on benefits will receive child support.

Welfare experts had been criticising this rule for years.

It was labelled a “tax on the poor”, mainly impacting single mothers already on living on the poverty line.

Andrew Becroft, the former Children’s Commissioner, labelled it “miserable” and illogical.

”Sole parents, usually mothers, who lose their jobs and need to go on a benefit, lose not only their working income, but are also stripped of the child support payments made by their children’s other parent,” he said.

The policy had been defended as a way for the Government to fund its welfare system.

Hipkins, on Monday, described it not as a tax on the poor – but a diversion of the child support payment. He said the payments were being “collected and paid out through the benefit payments”, but from July would go “directly to families”.

The Welfare Expert Advisory Group told the Government, back in 2019, that it should stop pocketing the child support payments of children whose caregiver is on a benefit. They said it was “punitive”.

“With child support being passed on, carers would have more of an incentive to apply for child support if that is in their child’s best interests,” the report said.

The child support money paid from July 2023 would go straight to most parents in August, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said, as it’s paid a month ahead.

Some families would not benefit, she said. A second phase of law reform would need to be passed to fix “a small number of more complex payment situations”.