Watch live: Chris Hipkins fronts after Cabinet hui. Will welfare changes help you?

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to speak at the weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

It’s expected he will be focusing on upcoming, but already announced, increases to main benefits, student allowances and New Zealand Superannuation.

Stuff will livestream the news conference, when it begins at 4pm, at the top of this article.

On April 1, benefits – including the pension – will increase at the rate of inflation, which has been 7.22%.

READ MORE:

* All the changes coming to your wallet to help ease cost of living pressure on April 1

* Cost of living: Benefits, including pensions and student allowances, to rise

* Politics' week ahead: A 'good start' or just 'rushed' for the election?



Hipkins confirmed these increases early this month, which he said would give 1.4 million people more money during this cost of living crisis.

Other changes to the welfare system are also about to kick into effect.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to discuss upcoming increases to welfare payments.

Family tax credits are going up. And late last year, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans to increase the eligibility for childcare assistance – and the amount paid out as part of the Out of School Care and Recreation (OSCAR) subsidy. The expanded OSCAR programme would take effect from this April.

This expansion of the childcare subsidy scheme was predicted to cost $189.4 million over four years. Ardern said about half of all children would receive subsidised childcare, either through pre-schools or after-school care, as a result.

During last year’s Budget she also announced that IRD would stop pocketing the child support payments destined for solo-parents on benefits. The Government takes about $150m each year in child support payments, made by parents who aren’t the primary caregivers of their children.

If the primary caregiver is receiving a benefit from Work and Income, then the Government has been keeping the money paid to IRD through child support.

This practice has been dubbed “parent tax”. Ardern said it would stop “mid-2023”.

Other topics on the agenda: