Prime Minister Chris Hipkins condemns juice throwing at anti-trans protester Posie Parker

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked about the trans rights protest, which saw tomato juice thrown and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson hit by a motorcycle convoy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has condemned the tomato juice attack on acitivist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull in Auckland.

Keen-Minshull, a British activist who goes by the name Posie Parker, was met by thousands of trans rights protesters at rally taking on Saturday.

She abandoned the rally after being doused with tomato juice. Very few supports of her “Let Women Speak” tour arrived, and they were greatly outnumbered by a loud pro-trans rights counterprotest.

Hipkins said he supported the “significant number” of trans rights counter-protesters who did not use violence.

“That was about supporting fellow New Zealanders and I think that is something we should celebrate.

“As I've said, I'll never support people who resort to violence,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Posie Parker escorted out of Albert Park by police, shortly after having tomato juice poured on her head.

Protester Eli Rubashkyn​, who was born intersex and is gender-nonconforming, dropped a litre of tomato juice on Keen-Minshull shortly after the controversial speaker arrived at Auckland’s Albert Park on Saturday.

“I am so proud I dropped the juice, and I would do it again, and again – if I have to go to prison for one year, I am more than happy,” they said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Eli Rubashkyn says they do not regret pouring tomato juice on Posie Parker.

Alongside the tomato juice incident, a number of pro-trans protesters were also hurt on Saturday. A member of a motorcycle convoy knocked Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson to the ground, while she walked to the join the trans-rights protesters.

Video also circulated showing scuffles breaking out on Queen St, where pro-trans rights protesters met members of Destiny Church.

Hipkins, during his weekly post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, said that was wrong.

“I don't believe people should throw things at a protest, whether what they're throwing is soup or a brick. Ultimately, the rights to free speech does not extend to the right to physical violence,” he said.

Keen-Minshull is a women’s rights campaigner to some, and an anti-trans activist to others.

The Briton was due to tour New Zealand, but left early on Saturday after her unwelcome reception in Auckland.

Auckland Stuff Reporters Anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled from counter protestors in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

Keen-Minshull said she was “frightened” after she fled the Auckland rally. As police whisked her away from the crowds, she asked an officer if they thought it would be “worse in Wellington”. Hours later, she was boarding a plane at Auckland International Airport.

In public comments, Keen-Minshull and her supporters have hit out at her treatment in New Zealand.

She told Stuff she had never seen such intense protest scenes, and labelled Saturday “a shameful day for New Zealand”.

Before she arrived in Auckland, her Australian tour had also seen heated protests. In Melbourne, videos of her supporters performing Nazi salutes attracted global attention.