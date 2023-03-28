PM Chris Hipkins says politicians need to be 'eyes wide open' about polarisation this election

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked about the trans rights protest, which saw tomato juice thrown and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson hit by a motorcycle convoy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says politicians need to be ”eyes wide open” about polarisation this election, as MPs are warned a threatening anti-authority sentiment could rise again.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was knocked over by a motorcyclist while protesting controversial British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull at the weekend, prompting a police investigation and her co-leader James Shaw to share his concern about the risk of political violence at the 2023 election.

Senior MPs were also briefed by the spy agencies on Monday afternoon that violent threats towards parliamentarians were a “significant factor” in their work.

“We need to go into the campaign eyes wide open. There are a group of New Zealanders who are more polarised now in their political views, and are expressing those views in a more inflammatory way than we might have seen in the past,” Hipkins said on Monday afternoon.

He said social media “has a role” in this, and he would be open to talking to political parties about security.

“I certainly hope ... that we can continue to conduct our elections in a respectful way, that we don't actively encourage the degree of polarisation that we see in other countries.”

Shaw said it appeared New Zealand was on a path similar to that seen elsewhere in the world, and the country was not grappling with this.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins listening to a briefing from the director-generals of the intelligence agencies on Monday.

“I got punched in the head the day before the Christchurch terror attacks. We had the occupation and riots at Parliament towards the end of the Covid-19 measures.

“And we know there’s been this massive rise in very violent language directed at politicians and others, and in particular female politicians, and in particular female, women of colour, politicians.

“It makes me worried.”

He said the Green Party was not alone in having to hire security for public events during this term of parliament, and the party would likely have to continue doing this during the election campaign.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw said New Zealand was not grappling with a concerning trend within its political debate.

"We've, very famously, got this very open and accessible democracy. But it has a bit of a different tone to it if there's a cop or a security guard standing at the door.”

He said it would be helpful to have a cross-party discussion about security, but he was not hopeful for this as the “tone of the political debate is already so polarised”.

Social media companies needed to be held responsible for the content published on their platforms, he said, as they were exacerbating the problem.

He said the Government should enact in full the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque terror attacks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Government Communications Security Bureau director-general Andrew Hampton, left, and Security Intelligence Service acting director-general Phil McKee answered questions from senior MPs questions at a hearing of the Intelligence and Security committee on Monday.

"That set of recommendations ... if they were fully implemented would have assisted with the overall trend. I don't think it would have dealt with it entirely, but it certainly would be part of the solution.”

Hipkins and Shaw were both at a hearing of the Intelligence and Security committee on Monday morning, where the Security Intelligence Service and Government Communications Security Bureau director-generals, Phil McKee and Andrew Hampton, were questioned about threats to MPs.

McKee said the threats of violence and volume of online hate for parliamentarians and senior officials were a “significant factor within the New Zealand threat environment at the moment”.

“Anti-authority sentiment is significant, globally and within New Zealand.”

He said this required the SIS to help police identify threats in advance, and use intelligence to help “mitigate” such threats.

While there had been a “drop off” in anti-authority sentiment since the occupation of Parliament grounds, this could increase ahead of the election.

Hampton said MPs were a “prime target” of cyberattacks.