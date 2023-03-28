Christopher Luxon wonders about a Marama Davidson apology for 'white cis-men' comment, PM Chris Hipkins says it's done

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon is calling for Marama Davidson to apologise to people who were offended by comments she made about white males being the perpetrators of violence in a video filmed by a far-right blogger.

Davidson, who is the minister in charge of family and sexual violence, on Saturday was filmed saying: “I am a prevention violence minister and I know who causes violence in the world, it is white cis men”, after attending a trans rights protest in Auckland.

On Monday she said she had earlier been hit by a motorcycle and felt “accosted” by the person filming her. She said she wanted to convey that men are the main perpetrators of violence.

Luxon said her comments were a “sweeping generalisation of an entire group of people” and she should apologise to the public and the “group she caused offence to”.

“I think the bottom line is her comments were an incredibly harmful generalisation of an entire group of people. They were wrong. They were offensive. What I haven't heard from her or Chris Hipkins yesterday is an apology.

“I just think it's a group that she caused offence to. She made a sweeping generalisation. The comments were wrong, they were offensive. She gave a justification as to why she made them but she didn't actually apologise.”

However, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was “valid sentiment” behind Davidson’s comment, but that they had been conveyed incorrectly and didn’t bring the debate forward. Overall she had been doing “fantastic work” in the area.

“Marama obviously regrets the situation and how it unfolded. She's apologised for the comments that she's made ... given the circumstances, I think people might make mistakes.

“She just clearly regrets the language that she used.”

More people are reporting family harm to authorities, however this may not suggest more incidents, he said.

“There's certainly more reporting of family harm ... if you look at the victimisation surveys, that would suggest that the level has still remained relatively steady, but more of it is being reported.”

Stuff’s 2020 Homicide Report found nearly half the intimate partner perpetrators identified as European and a quarter were Māori. As many as 93 per cent of men who kill their partner or ex-partner have at least one violence conviction.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff James Shaw and Marama Davidson.

On Monday, Davidson said she was still “in shock" during the interaction and wasn’t as clear as she could have been in her comments.

“I was confronted by a representative from the far-right and conspiracy theory website Counterspin who was filming me walking down the road before accosting me with inflammatory questions,” she said in a statement.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he did not think Marama Davidson “bringing ethnicity into the debate was particularly helpful”.

The video had also been used to “distract from a broader conversation about the causes of violence in Aotearoa,” she added.

Hipkins said he had a text conversation with Davidson while she was in the emergency department, and his office told her she should clarify what she meant as soon as possible. .