Marama Davidson was factually wrong 'in regard to ethnicity' on male violence comments - PM

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked about the trans rights protest, which saw tomato juice thrown and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson hit by a motorcycle convoy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has faced a barrage of questions about controversial comments Marama Davidson, the minister in charge of family and sexual violence, made about white males being the perpetrators of violence in a video filmed by a far-right blogger.

Davidson, on Saturday was filmed saying: “I am the prevention violence minister and I know who causes violence in the world, it is white cis men”, after attending a trans rights protest in Auckland.

Hipkins on Monday said the comments were not appropriate, but said there were extenuating circumstances in which they were made. Davidson had, moments earlier, been knocked to the ground by a motorcyclist.

Hipkins told TV’s Breakfast on Tuesday morning her comments were “wrong” and he did not think “bringing ethnicity into the debate was particularly helpful”.

“There was an underlying point that Marama was trying to make which was a valid one, that the majority of sexual violence, even the majority of family and domestic violence is committed by men. As men, we should acknowledge that fact,” he said.

James Shaw and Marama Davidson.

“I think the way that Marama conveyed that sentiment though wasn’t helpful, and it would have upset a number of people, and it isn’t going to bring the debate forward.”

He said she was factually wrong “certainly in regard to ethnicity”.

“There was a valid sentiment there, it was conveyed incorrectly.”

On Newstalk ZB, Hipkins said Davidson's comments were "wrong ... and Marama has clarified them".

“Clearly there was, you know, it was a regrettable situation. She gets a little bit of leeway for the fact that she just been hit by a motorcycle and clearly, the adrenaline was probably pumping at that point, and you probably detected that at the tone of your comments. But they were wrong,” Hipkins said.

On Monday, Davidson said she was still “in shock" during the interaction and wasn’t as clear as she could have been in her comments.

“I was confronted by a representative from the far-right and conspiracy theory website Counterspin who was filming me walking down the road before accosting me with inflammatory questions,” she said in a statement.

The video had also been used to “distract from a broader conversation about the causes of violence in Aotearoa,” she added.

Hipkins said he had a text conversation with Davidson while she was in the emergency department, and his office told her she should clarify what she meant as soon as possible.