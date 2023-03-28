Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta raised China's position on Ukraine war with diplomats in Beijing

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says she told Beijing’s top diplomats of New Zealand’s concern that China might provide Russia lethal support for its war in Ukraine.

Mahuta has returned from a trip to Beijing where on Friday evening she met China Foreign Minister Qin Gang and the Chinese Communist Party’s director of foreign affairs Wang Yi. She said she conveyed New Zealand’s economic interests and its concern about issues, including China’s repression of democratic rights in Hong Kong, at the “positive” meetings.

There was no direct assurance that Beijing would not provide lethal support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, she said. The United States earlier this year warned it believed China was considering providing such support.

“Most of the emphasis from the Chinese side was on the efforts to encourage the peace plan that President Xi had put to President Putin, and again we continue to encourage China to use its influence with Russia.”

She said she told both diplomats that for a meaningful peace process Russia would have to withdraw its troops behind its borders. Beijing’s 12-point proposal for a political settlement of the conflict does not propose Russia withdraw its troops, but calls for a ceasefire.

“China spent a lot of time saying that is keen to see Russia pursue a peaceful process,” Mahuta said, of her meetings.

She said New Zealand’s view on security in the Pacific – that regional forums and agreements should be supported by external powers – was “registered” by the Chinese diplomats. Wang last year sought to sign a sweeping economic and security agreement with many Pacific Island nations, which declined to sign.

Mahuta said there were no surprises in the conversations she had. Qin had, according to a statement published by the Chinese Foreign Minister, said at the meeting China and New Zealand should seek “common ground while shelving differences”.

“New Zealand has taken a very consistent, predictable and respectful approach to raising issues with China. They registered with us that that is a positive way of working, I guess, from their perspective,” Mahuta said.

"In order for New Zealand's independent foreign policy, to have legitimacy and agency in terms of influencing a country the size of China, which is a growing superpower, we have to be able to discuss the difficult issues.”

She said China had a “very long vision for itself” and that required it to be open and transparent with the world.

“I do believe that they listen to the international community in key areas, and China’s long vision will require to have some influence around the world, and that means being more engaged not less engaged.”

National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee said it appeared Mahuta received “the usual response you get when a New Zealand minister visits China”.