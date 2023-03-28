Public service pay 'freeze' significantly loosened

The pay freeze will apply to those earning $100,000 or more a year, while pay increases for those earning under $60,000 will be prioritised. (First published May 2021)

Public service pay restraint, a hangover from belt-tightening during the Covid pandemic also known as the ‘pay freeze’, has been significantly loosened after new guidance was released on Tuesday.

Gone is specific advice to hold pay for those earning more than $100,000, while the guidance shifts largely from pay restraint to recognising cost of living pressures.

The restraint, also known as the ‘pay freeze’, aimed to slow wage growth for higher earners in the midst of Covid-19. The pay freeze was introduced in 2020 – with the intention most public servants would receive nil or minimal increases, with an aim to target pay rises at those earning under $60,000.

The new guidance makes particular mention of pay strategies helping address recruitment and retention issues – a sizeable problem the public service has been facing. Guidance also specifies a focus on pay at the lowest levels.

Public Service Minister Andrew Little said previous guidance “had a greater emphasis on pay restraint, especially for higher paid roles, and was fit for purpose in response to Covid”.

“The pay guidance update recognises the current cost of living pressures being felt across the country and the economy.”

He confirmed earlier this month the public service pay restraint was revised at the end of last year.

“The public service pay restraint has been effective, and has achieved a number of objectives that we set out for,” he said at the time.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Public Service Minister Andrew Little.

“Pay for the top earners was held, and it was lifted for those at the bottom,” he said.

“The average public service annual salary as at June 2022 was $90,800, an increase of 3.7-percent on the previous year ($87,600).”

The public service has been battling with high turnover, while the Public Service Commission has been negotiating about 150 individual settlements within the public sector pay adjustment (PSPA) that was proposed by the Council of Trade Unions.

The guidance states that a workplace that has made increases in line with the PSPA, “will constitute the maximum level of increase envisaged under this guidance”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff National’s Simeon Brown said pay restraint “has ended with new Public Service Pay Guidance allowing the public service to significantly increase wages across the public service”.

“Therefore no further offer should be made across that workforce while the PSPA is in effect in the absence of exceptional circumstances.”

National public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said “Labour’s failed pay freeze has ended with new Public Service Pay Guidance allowing the public service to significantly increase wages across the public service”.

“Ensuring public servants can deal with the cost of living crisis that Labour helped create is important, however, New Zealanders also want a public service which is delivering results for Kiwis.

“National will ensure our public service is delivering better outcomes for New Zealanders through clear outcome measures so that Kiwis get the public services they need and deserve.”

The Government softened its stance in 2021 following a backlash, but gave it a three-year extension on the 2020 freeze on pay rises for those earning more than $100,000, with those on $60,000 and above needing certain circumstances, including “modest progression within a band”, to justify any increase.

ACT found as of April last year 2670 of those earning over $100,000 “received a pay rise anyway, since then another 427 have also been given a pay increase”.

The previous pay guidance specified holding pay for the highest earners and senior leaders. It also had to address gender and ethnic pay inequities and acute recruitment and retention issues.