Chris Hipkins 'threw police under the bus' over fog cannon scheme, National says

Minister for Small Business Ginny Andersen views a fog cannon going off in a Wellington store.

National has accused Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of throwing police “under the bus” for criticising the roll-out of a fog cannon scheme as “too slow”.

Hipkins, when police minister in September, said police had been too slow to enact a fog cannon scheme the Government had announced in May that year. But details of the scheme, obtained by the National Party under the Official Information Act, show Hipkins was briefed in July that it would take four months to set up the scheme.

“He threw the police under the bus ... There were things outside of their control, that they didn’t control, that the minister threw them under the bus on,” National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said.

Hipkins disagreed.

“I do think that the police could have been faster and rolling that out,” he said on Tuesday.

“We've actually switched the focus around the way we're doing fog cannons now, so that it's a direct rebate scheme ... and I'm confident it can happen much faster.”

The $6 million retail crime prevention fund announced in May 2022 – in which police were expected to assess retailers and provide “protective measures” such fog cannons and bollards – struggled to take off.

The documents show Hipkins was briefed on the progress of police’s attempts to roll out the scheme on July 25, when police gave an “indicative timeframe” of four months to get it running.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says police were too slow to roll out a crime prevention scheme.

By August, internal police emails show staff were calling suppliers to ask if they would be interested in installing fog cannons for police – but the tender process was yet to be set up, and could take a further 12 weeks.

Later that month, one police staffer had been tasked with assessing retailers that wanted a fog cannon, and 21 assessments had been done. It was proposed burglary prevention staff could assist with the assessments.

By September, less than three months after police had the initial timeframe, police sought advice from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employments (MBIE) about how best to procure fog cannons, and it was agreed an “emergency” procurement process could be justified.

Hipkins criticised police four weeks later, saying they had been trialling the scheme “to get all its systems right”, and “it's basically taken them too long to be rolling it out more widely”.

“It has been too slow, but I think they are not starting to hit their stride with it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says the scheme takes resources away from the frontline.

A month after that, in November, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Hipkins announced a new $4m scheme would be set up specifically for fog cannons, which MBIE would run, after Sandringham dairy worker Janek Patel was stabbed to death during a robbery. Police continue to manage the broader retail crime prevention scheme.

Mitchell said the scheme was a “knee-jerk” reaction to pressure about a growing problem with ramraids, given to police “at a time when the policy actually wasn't ready to go”.

“All you're doing is you're taking resource away from the frontline. They were taking resources away from the burglary unit.

“They’re stretched to breaking point, they don’t have the resources.”

He said police were “constrained” by government procurement rules and the requirements of the scheme, such as assessing and triaging what businesses.

As of February, police had installed measures in 55 ramraided stores, and a further 234 ramraided stores have been approved for installations.

A police spokesperson said that amounted to 412 security installations completed so far, including 74 fog cannons, 75 sirens, 33 bollards, and 61 roller doors.

Under the MBIE fog cannon scheme, 117 fog cannons had been installed, 231 were booked for installation, and 639 applications had been approved, as of March 21.