National's Mark Mitchell wants review into why police 'failed' to stop Posie Parker juice attack

The National Party’s police spokesperson is calling for “a serious review” into why police “failed” to stop juice being thrown at the controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

Keen-Minshull, a British activist who goes by the name Posie Parker, fled New Zealand after thousands of people counter-protested at her rally, where she was expected to take aim at gender fluidity and trans rights.

The activist group that organised for Keen-Minshull to visit New Zealand, named Speak Up For Women, has laid a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA). It said police should have done more to stop pro-trans rights protesters from getting near Keen-Minshull.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s police spokesperson, Mark Mitchell, is calling for a ‘serious review’ into the juice throwing and crowd management of Saturday’s trans rights protest.

The group had hired private security, who, along with about a dozen police officers, escorted Keen-Minshull out of Albert Park when pro trans rights supporters moved closer to the rotunda she had planned to speak from.

READ MORE:

* Prime Minister Chris Hipkins condemns juice throwing at anti-trans protester Posie Parker

* No charges, arrests after protest against anti-trans speaker Posie Parker

* Tomato juice thrower 'ready to face consequences if necessary' following Posie Parker incident



Police also formed a cordon line along Princess St, stopping protesters from following Parker or getting near her after she left Albert Park.

Mitchell did not attend the protest, but said the fact a protester poured tomato juice on Keen-Minshull showed a failure from police.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police escort Posie Parker to a car, after thousands of trans rights protesters arrived at her rally.

“There should have been better protection to ensure that there wasn't that type of violence,” he said.

“Because someone was actually assaulted at it, it means that [police] have failed in making sure that that event could have actually gone forward.”

He said police should review the event, and make a plan to better manage future controversial rallies and protests.

“I would hope that the police are doing a serious review of what happened here. And I think they need to be very clear about how they're going to deal with future events.”

Lawrence Smith Trans activist Eli Rubashkyn on why she doused tomato juice over Posie Parker on Saturday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, on Monday, condemned the tomato juice attack.

“I don't believe people should throw things at a protest, whether what they're throwing is soup or a brick,” he said.

Protester Eli Rubashkyn​, who was born intersex and is gender-nonconforming, dropped a litre of tomato juice on Keen-Minshull shortly after the controversial speaker arrived at Auckland’s Albert Park on Saturday. They said they were “proud” to have dropped the juice on the controversial speaker.

Rubashkyn told Stuff they were prepared to be arrested, but had not been charged as of Monday.