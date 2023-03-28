'This is about Marama's lived experience': Te Pāti Māori back Green co-leader after 'white cis men' comment

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked about the trans rights protest, which saw tomato juice thrown and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson hit by a motorcycle convoy.

Marama Davidson should not have to apologise or “backtrack” on her values, Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi say, ​as the minister responsible for sexual and family violence faces mounting pressure from the political right over her comments about white men and violence.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon called for Davidson to apologise to people offended by her comment, while ACT Party leader David Seymour said he had been “let down as a taxpayer by someone not doing their job”.

After attending a trans rights protest in Auckland, Davidson was filmed by a far-right blogger saying: “I am a prevention violence minister and I know who causes violence in the world, it is white cis men.”

Ngarewa-Packer said Luxon asking Davidson to apologise left her with a feeling of disgust. Davidson is of Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa and Ngāti Porou descent, and in 2018 spoke out about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

“It gives me the ick ... to be asking a minority, a wahine, a survivor of abuse, to be in that position, and then to have her just be assaulted and they make it more about how he felt, how they felt as the majority – of their discomfort,” she said.

“Now it's become more political about whether what she said was appropriate or whether what she experienced was right ... where we sit is we acknowledge the pain of our whānau who have had to survive violence.”

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, known as Posie Parker, had tomato juice thrown on her at her Auckland rally on Saturday and fled the country. Parker is regarded as a women’s rights campaigner to some, and an anti-trans activist to others.

Davidson attended the pro-trans counterprotest after which she was approached, and her response filmed, by a far-right blogger. Davidson on Monday clarified she misspoke, felt accosted by the person filming her, and – moments earlier - had been hit by a motorcycle.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Rawiri Waititi, and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, say Marama Davidson should not have to apologise.

The rally, the pro-trans counterprotest and Davidson’s comments engulfed much of the political discussion on Monday and Tuesday.

Davidson wanted to convey that men were the main perpetrators of violence, which occurred in all communities, and had apologised to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins over the comments, she said.

But Waititi said the saga was a distraction. “This is about Marama’s lived experience. We don't become dehumanised in our experiences and the way we carry ourselves to represent the whānau that we represent.”

Hipkins on Monday warned people were becoming more polarised in their political beliefs and were expressing their views in an inflammatory way.

Labour has bumped up the political polls since Hipkins was handed the leadership, after Jacinda Ardern resigned.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Davidson has clarified her views, saying violence happens in all communities. (File photo)

His reprioritisation work, which saw him drop a raft of climate-related policies and focus on easing cost of living pressures, suggests he will be pitching to centrist voters who may vote National in October’s election. The Green Party will be seeking to soak up those on the left who have abandoned Labour.

National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis, said she supported trans people but did not think the counter-rally “was serving a constructive purpose at that point”.

“At that point, we had another issue arising, which was that the ability of some groups to express their view,” she said.

“I'd never heard of Posie Parker before this whole hullabaloo and I don't think there's a need to put more attention on to the issues that divide us.”