Trying to 'look tough' on asylum seekers, or actually help? Minister questioned over new bill

A contentious law change, focused on “mass arrivals” of asylum seekers, is being described as both an abhorrent attack on human rights and also a way to ensure proper legal representation for those who arrive by boat.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood has introduced a bill which would change how the courts and Immigration NZ officers act if a boat with more than 30 asylum seekers aboard reaches New Zealand shores.

No asylum seekers have successfully arrived in New Zealand by boat, but Wood said it was a “target” for people smugglers.

Green Party refugees spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman​ slammed the bill, saying it showed the Government wanted to strip away the rights of asylum seekers.

“The thing that's scary about this is that, for the first time in New Zealand law, we’re saying an individual person doesn’t have the basic human right to be free from arbitrary detention,” she said.

The bill would allow refugees, deemed part of a “mass arrival”, to be detained for as long as it takes for officials and the courts to process their application for asylum.

Under the current Immigration Act, an asylum seeker can be detained for a maximum of 96 hours without a warrant being issued.

Wood denied he was trying to make it easier to detain asylum seekers.

The bill would allow asylum seekers who arrive en masse to be put into prisons, or monitored by electronic bracelet, or held in another facility or house until they can be processed.

“The changes that we are putting forward are primarily about making sure that those people have legal representation,” Wood said.

He said it was unlikely that a boat, carrying many dozens of asylum seekers, would make it to New Zealand. However, he said there should be a process in place regardless for how to manage this “unlikely event”.

“It’s a low likelihood, but would have a high impact. We want to make sure that in the event that this did happen, that we had the toolbox right and that we're able to manage it in an orderly way,” he said.

He said, if a boat carrying hundreds of asylum seekers did make it to New Zealand, the current time frames would be impractical and there wouldn’t be enough lawyers, judges and advocates on hand to help everyone seeking asylum.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Golriz Ghahraman has slammed the new immigration bill, saying it takes away basic human rights.

Ghahraman​ said Wood should be making a plan for how to build greater capacity amongst workforces that could help refugees, rather than writing law to “detain asylum seekers for a month without charge and without evidence”.

She questioned why this piece of legislation had made it through Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ highly publicised “policy purge”, which he said would refocus his Government on “bread and butter issues”.

“It's not actually a bread and butter issue. It really worried me that, for the first time in New Zealand history, a political party is making the issue of ‘boat people’ and mass arrivals an election issue,” Ghahraman​ said.

“I mean, politicians normally bring up detention of vulnerable communities to make themselves look tough. I hope that's not the case.”

Wood said this bill would progress, and had made it through the “bread and butter” policy purge. He rejected the idea he was trying to make “boat people” an election issue.

He said he supported more refugees coming to New Zealand, but wanted law in place to ensure they did so “in a rights compliant” way.