New Zealand interested in joining second tranche of Aukus deal, defence minister says

White House national security coordinator Dr Kurt Campbell says the US wants a bilateral agreement with New Zealand to co-operate on "cutting edge" technology,

Defence Minister Andrew Little says New Zealand may soon enter talks with the Aukus countries about joining aspects of the nuclear-powered submarine pact.

Little met White House national security council co-ordinator Kurt Campbell earlier this month, after which Campbell said the United States thought there was potential for New Zealand to join non-nuclear aspects of the Aukus pact.

The pact – between Australia, United Kingdom, and the United States – will have Australia purchase up to five US nuclear-propelled submarines and then build eight submarines itself over the coming three decades, at a cost of AU$368 billion (NZ$395b).

On Tuesday, Little said New Zealand was interested in joining the second “pillar” of Aukus, which would involve defence technologies “associated” with the nuclear-powered submarines, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced information technology.

“We have been offered the opportunity to talk about whether we could or wish to participate in that pillar two aspect of it. I’ve indicated we would be willing to explore it,” he said.

“There’s all the other paraphernalia that goes around it, usually domain awareness, so surveillance technology, radio technology.

“Whether it’s subs or conventional ships, or even land-based troops, there needs to be technology supporting the deployment.”

He said the Defence Force needed to maintain its technology to the standard of its Australian and American counterparts, so the militaries could communicate while working together.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Defence Minister Andrew Little with the second P-8A Poseidon aircraft to arrive at Ohakea Air Force Base last week.

“We've got technology at the moment that does that, but that technology is getting increasingly obsolete. We have to make sure that we are maintaining the currency of our technology to enable us to do that.”

He said he was “quite satisfied” this aspect of the Aukus arrangement would be separate from any nuclear hardware. He said he told Campbell any participation by New Zealand could not compromise “legal obligations and our moral commitment to [being] nuclear-free”.

“We already work very closely with allies and partners who have nuclear-powered vessels and submarines and nuclear-armed missiles and submarines... It doesn’t change anything that we’re currently doing.”

National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee declined to give a view on New Zealand’s possible participation in non-nuclear aspects of the Aukus agreement, earlier on Wednesday.

“We haven't seen the information that might lead to any conversation. But that would be for the Government to determine.”