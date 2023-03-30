Chris Hipkins' delicate balancing acts over Stuart Nash scandal, and the 'white cis men'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked about the trans rights protest, which saw tomato juice thrown and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson hit by a motorcycle convoy.

ANALYSIS: Chris Hipkins has been attempting a balancing act. Just when Labour was trying to get clear air and talk about the amount of new money rolling out the door on April 1, the PM ended up talking about Marama Davidson blaming “white cis men” for domestic violence, and Stuart Nash.

For those unfamiliar with the nomenclature, ‘cis’ refers to people who are the same gender they were assigned at birth.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on his way to a select committee hearing on Monday.

Just as Labour was getting thoroughly sick of dealing with that, Stuart Nash was suddenly sacked as a minister after Stuff revealed he has sent an email detailing confidential cabinet discussions to two donors including who said what, and how he disagreed with it.

It has now emerged that the email had been known to at least some people in former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office after it was flagged by Nash’s office in a cache of documents being considered in response to an Official Information Act request. It was, Hipkins said, outside the OIA’s scope. There are clearly further questions to answer here.

The week has fast spiralled out of control for Labour – both the very real issue of Nash’s conduct and the more culture wars issue of Davidson.

Davidson’s comments were made at a protest opposing women’s rights activist to some, and anti-trans activist to others, Briton Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull. They ignited a political stoush around laying the blame for domestic violence at the feet of one particular group.

Hipkins, for his part, has tried to play a straight bat on all of this. He sacked Nash within a couple of hours of hearing about the latest chapter in his loose approach to cabinet rules.

And while vigorously disagreeing with Keen-Minshull’s views, he also denounced the violence at the protest which resulted in her leaving the protest and exiting the country. National has called for a review into why police couldn’t keep the protest under control.

But Davidson’s comments – made three hours after being hit by a motorcycle – did ignite a debate that continued in the House on Wednesday. Hipkins said that she was factually incorrect but that she had apologised to him – although she hasn’t publicly to date – and wanted to move on with life.

The fact is that Hipkins needs a fair few “cis white men” to vote for him and doesn't want to be anywhere near on the side of gross generalisations about their proclivity or otherwise for domestic violence.

He is also clearly keen to put some daylight between Labour and the Greens on these matters. Labour wants to be about bread and butter and helping families get ahead, while the Greens are off fighting culture wars of little interest to middle New Zealand.

On the Twitter left, all sorts of people are getting cross with Hipkins for not lining up with Davidson and, basically, being balanced on these issues. It may be an article of faith within certain sections of the left that white straight men and their supposed privilege are to blame for a big load of society’s ills, but that is not a view shared by the wider electorate.

Hipkins is a Labour centrist and, despite not agreeing with Keen-Minshull’s views, he defended her right to come to New Zealand, as well as free speech more generally.

“We believe in free speech ... when you start banning people because you don’t like what they say, that’s not a good enough reason.”

Nevertheless, Labour will be wanting to minimise the more extreme views of the Greens in particular – the National Party campaign will certainly take on a ‘vote Labour get the Greens’ sort of hue with the right set of issues.

Hipkins is trying his level best to steer clear of the culture wars and stay true to what Labour thinks that middle voters are interested in (as is Christopher Luxon). Cost of living being chief among them.

These issues of distraction can only serve Labour poorly leading into the election. Labour will also be unhappy more broadly because for Hipkins to win it, he will be with the Green party in Government or the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori.

But that will keep. The battle within the political left is just heating up and for Hipkins to get the voters he needs in the centre, he may end up creating room for the Greens on the left.

For Hipkins it's a balancing act. Throw in Stuart Nash and the now two-month probe by the Cabinet office into his correspondence with donors and there will be a lot to manage; including who knew what about that email back in 2021.

None of these are core issues for voters. But it is a Government being forced to talk about itself, not its issues.

And the orderly handover of power was all going so well.