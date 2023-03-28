Chris Hipkins to decide Stuart Nash's future tonight after new email emerges

PM Chris Hipkins says Stuart Nash is on his final warning, after another incident has come to light about his behaviour.

Minister of Economic Development Stuart Nash, who is on his “final warning” for breaches of the Cabinet manual, previously emailed business figures detailing disagreements around the cabinet table.

In 2020, while the Government was negotiating a commercial rent relief package, Nash - then minister for small business - sent an email outlining Cabinet discussions and noting his disagreement with colleagues on the issue.

In an email obtained by Stuff, from Nash to senior business figures in March 2020, he wrote: “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are”.

The Cabinet Manual - the document governing conduct of Cabinet Ministers - states that “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential”.

Ministers and officials are not allowed to disclose proposals “likely to be considered at forthcoming meetings, outside Cabinet-approved consultation procedures”, the rules state.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuart Nash as ministers and MPs walk across the tiles into the House during bridge run.

A spokesperson for Chris Hipkins said the prime minister was considering the “implications of the email and will be making a decision on minister Nash’s future this evening”.

Stuart Nash has been contacted for comment.

Hipkins has previously said that Nash was on his “final warning” for breaches of the cabinet manual.

That came after Nash resigned as police minister after admitting that in 2021 he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a sentence.

Nash also admitted directly contacting a “senior official” at MBIE on behalf of a medical worker in the Hawke’s Bay who was having immigration issues. Hipkins said that this was not the correct approach to take and demoted Nash to number 20 on the Cabinet’s list.

The 2020 rent relief email

At the time, there had been discussions around the cabinet table involving Nash, Andrew Little, David Parker and the NZ First ministers Winston Peters and Shane Jones.

Negotiations at the time hinged on which commercial tenants would get rent relief and how many employees - 20 or 50 - a company might have to qualify. In June 2020, NZ First leader Winston Peters claimed that NZ First had significantly changed the deal.

Regarding the 20 employees per site clause, Nash wrote: “I lost this argument around the cabinet table when it was suggested by David Parker and supported by Winston and Shane (even though I pointed out that it would include, for example, Rebel Sport in Napier) versus the 50 employee number.”

The Cabinet Manual states that ministers should not “disclose or record the nature or content of the discussions or the views of individual Ministers or officials expressed at the meeting itself. The detail of discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is not formally recorded, or included in the minutes.”

Nash also expressed the view that “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are”.

The Cabinet manual and its rules around collective responsibility state that “in all areas of their work, therefore, Ministers represent and implement government policy.”

“Once Cabinet makes a decision, Ministers must support it ... regardless of their personal views and whether or not they were at the meeting concerned.”

Nash also justified why the deal had been changed and sent an “SME [small to medium-sized enterprises] rent relief” proposal that he had sent to NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell.

“I am sending you this document as this is the one I sent to Clayton Mitchell on Tuesday morning for his caucus to discuss and decide on – and the deal that I thought we had across the line (and the one I believe we could have done if it had been 100% supported by NZ first).”

“I should have argued much harder for this when I saw that things were changing; but without the support I thought I had, it would have been incredibly difficult.”