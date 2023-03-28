Stuart Nash sacked as minister after email to donors emerged

Stuart Nash has been sacked as a minister, after Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures, including donors, detailing private Cabinet discussions.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the people Nash emailed were donors to his campaign, which he said was a serious breach of trust and expectations for ministers.

”His conduct is inexcusable,” Hipkins said. ”He is no longer a Cabinet minister and won’t be coming back.”

Nash, the minister for economic development, forestry and fisheries, was already on his "final warning" for breaches to the Cabinet Manual.

Hipkins said he had asked Nash, who is MP for Napier, to also consider his position as an MP generally.

“He is MP for Napier as of right now... Stuart will be reflecting on his position over the next little while,” Hipkins said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon called for Nash to resign immediately.

“He needs to leave tonight [Tuesday]. It is that simple,” Luxon said.

“He cannot remain in a role as a member of Parliament. It is completely and utterly untenable.”

He said National was “ready for a by-election”, and said it was a cost worth paying given the “egregious” errors.

Hipkins said he first heard about the emails when approached by Stuff, two hours before confirming he’d removed Nash’s portfolios.

“This was a black and white issue. The decision was a very quick one.”

Hipkins said Nash had created a “perception of a conflict of interest” by sharing confidential Cabinet material with donors. However, Hipkins said the donors themselves had done nothing wrong.

”In this particular instance, it's very clear that he should not have been communicating with them in the way that he was,” he said.

In 2020, while the Government was negotiating a commercial rent relief package, Nash - then minister for small business - sent an email outlining Cabinet discussions and noting his disagreement with colleagues on the issue.

In the June 2020 email obtained by Stuff, Nash wrote to senior business figures: “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are”.

The Cabinet Manual - the document governing conduct of Cabinet Ministers - states that “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential”.

Ministers and officials are not allowed to disclose proposals “likely to be considered at forthcoming meetings, outside Cabinet-approved consultation procedures”, the rules state.

Stuart Nash has been contacted for comment.

Hipkins has previously said that Nash was on his “final warning” for breaches of the cabinet manual.

That came after Nash resigned as police minister after admitting that in 2021 he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a sentence.

Nash also admitted directly contacting a “senior official” at MBIE on behalf of a medical worker in the Hawke’s Bay who was having immigration issues. Hipkins said that this was not the correct approach to take and demoted Nash to number 20 on the Cabinet’s list.

The 2020 rent relief email

At the time he sent the email, there had been discussions around the cabinet table involving Nash, Andrew Little, David Parker and the NZ First ministers Winston Peters and Shane Jones.

Negotiations at the time hinged on which commercial tenants would get rent relief and how many employees - 20 or 50 - a company might have to qualify.

In June 2020, NZ First leader Winston Peters claimed his party had significantly changed the deal.

Regarding the 20 employees per site clause, Nash wrote in the email: “I lost this argument around the cabinet table when it was suggested by David Parker and supported by Winston and Shane (even though I pointed out that it would include, for example, Rebel Sport in Napier) versus the 50 employee number.”

The Cabinet Manual states that ministers should not “disclose or record the nature or content of the discussions or the views of individual ministers or officials expressed at the meeting itself. The detail of discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is not formally recorded, or included in the minutes.”

In the email, Nash also expressed the view that “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are”.

The Cabinet manual and its rules around collective responsibility state that “in all areas of their work, therefore, ministers represent and implement government policy.”

“Once Cabinet makes a decision, ministers must support it ... regardless of their personal views and whether or not they were at the meeting concerned.”

Nash also justified why the deal had been changed and sent an “SME [small to medium-sized enterprises] rent relief” proposal that he had sent to NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell.

“I am sending you this document as this is the one I sent to Clayton Mitchell on Tuesday morning for his caucus to discuss and decide on – and the deal that I thought we had across the line (and the one I believe we could have done if it had been 100% supported by NZ first).”

“I should have argued much harder for this when I saw that things were changing; but without the support I thought I had, it would have been incredibly difficult.”

- Additional reporting, Glenn McConnell