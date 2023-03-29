Lobby group thanks Chris Hipkins for fixing gender pay gap - but he hasn't

Mind Your Gap wants Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and the Government to introduce pay transparency law.

Plates of sausage rolls, a plane flying a “thank you” banner, and a choir to sing his praises will soon be sent to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

But why? The group organising these gifts, called Mind Your Gap, is yet to get what it wants from this Government.

The lobby group’s director, former Ministry for Women boss Jo Cribb, said they had asked the Government to introduce pay transparency law.

She wanted every company that employed more than 50 people to report on the gender pay gap in their organisation.

According to Stats NZ, women are paid on average 9% less than men. But the pay gap is worse for Māori and Pasifika women. Pasifika women are paid, on average, 25% less than the average Pākehā man.

Cribb said it would be “extremely awkward to be thanked for something” Hipkins had not done.

She hoped it would encourage him to move to action pay transparency rules, after seeing how thankful people would be.

“The minister for women has openly committed to this, and we know there is work being done. So we are just awaiting the prime minister, and we're obviously thanking him in advance,” she said.

The Mind The Gap campaign would involve “a raft of surprises” for Hipkins.

“We’ve got so many delights for the prime minister over the coming days. We're going to serenade him we're going to send beautiful gifts,” she said.

They were also calling on Kiwis to write to Hipkins, thanking him for addressing the gender pay gap.