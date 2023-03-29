PM Chris Hipkins 'gutted' as he sacks Stuart Nash over Cabinet leaks

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has sacked Stuart Nash as minister after he shared confidential Cabinet information with donors.

The Government has been plunged into scandal and the Napier electorate could face a by-election after an ashen-faced Chris Hipkins sacked Stuart Nash for his “inexcusable” leaking of private Cabinet details to donors.

Nash was on his "final warning" for breaches to the Cabinet Manual when Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures, including donors, private Cabinet discussions in 2020. Cabinet must be able to hold its discussions on government policy in private.

”I want to be clear here, there's no evidence to suggest that they have acted in any way that's inappropriate,” the prime minister said. “This is on Stuart.”

Hipkins said he acted decisively, after finding out about the leak at 5pm. He announced Nash’s sacking by 7pm, holding a media briefing on the black and white tiles in Parliament as National MPs looked down.

“In this particular case. I didn't feel that there was any other option. This is absolutely inexcusable.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Nash should no longer be an MP, for the breach which he said was akin to insider trading.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces he has sacked Stuart Nash as a minister.

“Frankly, he shouldn't be just gone from Cabinet, he needs to be gone from Parliament,” he said.

“What are the other possible breaches or leaks that may have happened? But all I'm saying is tonight, it's a very serious breach. It just gives you no confidence that he can carry on here.”

Hipkins said he will again urge his ministers to follow the Cabinet rules. There was no formal investigation planned into the leak, but he had not ruled this out.

Whether the Labour caucus wanted to expel Nash, and whether MPs could trust him, was a “wider decision”.

“That's a different process,” he said. “There will be further conversations.”

The pair have known each other for decades and both entered Parliament in 2008. “I've worked with Stuart for a long time. I'm absolutely gutted to be frank.”

Hipkins declined to sack Nash two weeks ago after Nash admitted on radio he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a court decision.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuart Nash was on his "final warning" for breaches to the Cabinet Manual when Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures private Cabinet discussions.

He was not police minister at the time, but MPs should not be interfering with judicial and police decisions. As a result, Nash resigned as police minister.

That next day, more evidence of Nash overstepping the line over a judicial decision came to light. Attorney General David Parker stepped in to reprimand him after he made public comments about the investigation into the murder of police constable Matthew Hunt.

Nash will be reflecting on his position as an MP, Hipkins said, and will make further comments on this in due course.

Now, Hipkins is scrambling to refocus the party, and will face ongoing broadsides from the Opposition over the issue and his judgement to keep Nash on despite the earlier breaches.

Hipkins said he had asked Nash “repeatedly” over the past few weeks whether there were other incidents he should know about.

“I received reassurances on that, clearly, that was incorrect.”