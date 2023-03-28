Stuart Nash 'needs to leave Parliament tonight' - Christopher Luxon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says Stuart Nash should resign as an MP immediately, after it emerged Nash sent Cabinet information to business figures.

Sacked cabinet minister Stuart Nash needs to leave tonight, even if it triggers a costly by-election in Napier, National leader Christopher Luxon says.

Shortly before Prime Minister Chris Hipkins dismissed Nash as a minister on Tuesday evening, Stuff revealed Napier electorate MP Nash had emailed business figures, including donors, with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020.

A visibly incensed Luxon called Nash’s actions “serious and egregious”, likening it to insider trading.

“He needs to leave Parliament tonight,” Luxon said.

Nash, the minister for economic development, forestry and fisheries, was already on his “final warning” for breaches to the Cabinet manual. He remains an MP.

Luxon was asked about the implications of a by-election if Nash left Parliament immediately. A by-election would cost more than $1 million and would not be triggered if Nash left within six months of the upcoming October 14 election.

“'I'm sorry, but we have standards here. This is a senior minister. It’s his fourth contravention of the cabinet manual,” Luxon said.

National was ready for a by-election “if that's what we have to do, because, let's be clear, this minister made this decision because his position is untenable in Parliament”.

Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon is calling for Stuart Nash to leave Parliament immediately.

“If he resigns tonight, which he should be doing, that's what needs to happen, the consequences will be what the consequences will be.

“The breach is so serious and so egregious and such a big contravention of Cabinet manual on so many levels that you cannot trust having Stuart Nash in your caucus as prime minister,” Luxon said.

ACT leader David Seymour said the situation was “sad”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nash walks into Parliament on Tuesday.

“I'm just reflecting a bit more in sorrow than anger that you've got this guy who, I've known Stuart for 10 years or so, he's not a malicious person, but he's just unbelievably helpless.

“There's much worse people who are actually malicious, venal and deceitful. He's not any of those things. He just doesn't know the rules.”

Seymour said it was up to Nash if he wanted to resign from Parliament, but sparking a by-election “seems like a pretty big call when New Zealand does have bigger challenges”.

In 2020, while the Government was negotiating a commercial rent relief package, Nash – then minister for small business – sent an email outlining Cabinet discussions and noting his disagreement with colleagues on the issue.

In a June 2020 email obtained by Stuff, Nash wrote to senior business figures: “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are.”

The Cabinet manual – the document governing conduct of Cabinet ministers – states “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential”.