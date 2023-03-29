The tragedy of Stuart Nash's sacking and Labour's troubled times ahead

ANALYSIS: And then all of a sudden he was gone. Some two hours after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was briefed, between meetings on questions from Stuff about an email Stuart Nash sent in 2020, Nash’s political career was over.

There will be no way back now. Hipkins rejected Nash’s resignation offer so that he could sack him. The revelation that Nash had emailed two businessmen about what was going on in Cabinet, who was saying it, and how he disagreed with it was sackable enough. Add in the fact that both had donated to his campaigns and what had a bit of a whiff, became a stench.

Nash will now be expected to work out a way to quietly resign in April so that a by-election won’t be called. He will most probably do so, but when people are backed into a corner you never really know. Hipkins said Nash will need time to make those decisions himself.

But the tragedy of Nash’s downfall was not that he was some crook trying to get some personal advantage from something – there is no evidence that he was. In all three of his issues in which he fell foul of the Cabinet manual – from calling the police commissioner encouraging him to appeal a decision, to getting in touch with an MBIE officials about an immigration case, and now updating some big landlords of potential rent relief for their tenants during Covid-19, he was doing things that a lot of people would think were reasonable.

The problem is that he did them in such a manner that broke really important rules. Rules about how the Government is managed, rules about sitting on the executive, about proper behaviour. Rules that are central to our system of government. He doesn't appear to have sought advantage for himself, but was stupid enough to put these matters in an email. And it’s basic stuff. You don’t tell other people which minister thought what in cabinet, and you don’t disagree with it publicly – especially, contemporaneously, to people it affects.

A reflective David Seymour summed it up very well last night:

“I'm just reflecting a bit more in sorrow than anger that you've got this guy who – I've known Stuart for 10 years or so – he's not a malicious person, but he's just unbelievably hapless.

“There's much worse people who are actually malicious, venal and deceitful. He's not any of those things. He just doesn't know the rules.”

It should also be noted that there is no evidence that the donors mentioned by Hipkins – Wellington businessmen Troy Bowker of Caniwi Capital and Greg Loveridge of RJH – did anything untoward or wrong at all. Indeed, Hipkins made this point last night: “I want to be clear here, there's no evidence to suggest that they have acted in any way that's inappropriate.”

There is also no evidence of anything wider and Nash’s sins seem far more, to use Seymour’s words, at the hapless end of things than the venal end.

Nevertheless, there will have to be further consequences of his behaviour. Based on the last three weeks Nash’s cavalier attitude the rules, Hipkins will be under significant pressure to enable or encourage some form of probe to look into Nash’s dealings over a longer period.

Who else has he given sensitive information to? Has some of that inadvertently been used to make someone money somewhere? There are many unanswered questions.

Christopher Luxon likened it – not inaccurately – to insider trading. A clearly angry Luxon said that Nash should be gone, even at the cost and nuisance of a by-election, because, “'I'm sorry, but we have standards here. This is a senior minister”.

Labour will now be bogged down by this stench for weeks – and probably until the election. Hipkins had acted very quickly, but looked ashen-faced. A mixture of sadness and anger at the situation he was in and at what he’d had to do to a guy he’d come into Parliament with.

And no doubt regretting that he hadn’t made the decision weeks earlier.