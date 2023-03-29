Chris Hipkins says it's for Stuart Nash to resign from Parliament

Stuart's Nash future is up in the air after the Napier MP was removed from Cabinet by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says it's for Stuart Nash to announce any resignation from Parliament, after the Napier MP was sacked from Cabinet for emailing two donors about Cabinet table discussions.

Stuff revealed the 2020 email on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Hipkins to sack him for a serious breach of Cabinet rules. Hipkins, talking to reporters on Wednesday morning declined to comment on whether Nash would resign.

“I want to leave that as an announcement for Stuart to make, and I think that’s an appropriate thing for him to do. As you know, he’s been contemplating his future.

“People will understand that he’ll be taking 24 hours. I think we should give him that space, and then I'm sure he will want the opportunity to speak for himself.

“Stuart's paid a pretty big consequence for the mistakes that he has made.”

In the 12 hours since Nash was sacked, Hipkins has been under pressure to investigate further Nash’s dealings, and any impropriety in his Cabinet’s handling of information in light of the revelations.

Hipkins said he would answer questions about the implications of sacking Nash later in the day, after he took advice from the Cabinet office.

On the prospect of Nash triggering a by-election in his Napier seat, Hipkins said the “people of Napier don’t deserve that right at the moment” as they recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Politicians say it was the right call to sack Stuart Nash as a minister.

"I understand that Stuart himself has already said that that's not something that he wants to see.”

Nash told RNZ on Wednesday morning “there will be no by-election” in a text message. He has not responded to a request for comment.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon told Stuff Hipkins needed to investigate what else Nash might have leaked, and quickly “capture” his correspondence, including text messages and social media.

"He's leaked confidential Cabinet information and conversations from his colleagues to donors, who have an interest in the conversation that was taking place and Cabinet, and that is something that we haven't seen before.

“He frankly needs to be gone from [Labour] caucus and from Parliament.”

A by-election would “simply be a consequence” of Nash having to go.

He said Hipkins should inspect both Nash's dealings in his economic development, fisheries, and forestry portfolios, as well as whether there’s a broader culture within Cabinet of leaking information.

“You have to make sure those absolute standards are being upheld.

“This stuff matters to us. It's not just political, tactical politics, here. This is actually about how New Zealand's system works on a reputation.”

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said she was “disappointed” in Nash.

“He’s breached the trust of Cabinet.”

She was unsure whether there would be a probe into Nash’s dealings.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who has taken on Nash’s portfolios temporarily, told Newstalk ZB that Nash had breached fundamental rules, and everyone felt more sorrow than anger for him.

"This is someone you work pretty closely with and know pretty well. I like Stuart as a person.”

Attorney General David Parker said Nash needed to be sacked from Cabinet, but didn’t want him to resign early as an MP and cause a by-election.

“A breach of confidence is a breach of trust,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Out the door: Stuart Nash was sacked from Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.

He said every other minister knew what Nash did was against the rules, and expected Nash’s behaviour to be a “one off”.

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis declined to comment when entering Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Asked if Nash should resign as an MP, he replied: “I’ve got no comment to make.”

Labour MP Tamati Coffey said he was “sad” for Nash.

"What the prime minister has done is dealt him a really tough decision. He's owned that, I think that's the end of it.

”He still has my trust ... because he’s more than just a colleague, he's actually a friend to me.”

National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell, who often went up against Nash in the House, said he had sympathy for Nash, “but at the end of the day, he's a Cabinet minister”.

“He obviously is bound by Cabinet rules, and he kept on breaking those.

”Now it's incumbent on Chris Hipkins to come out and give the country a sense of confidence that these are isolated incidents, and they haven't been part of a broader behaviour inside the Cabinet.”

Nash was already on a “final warning” before he was sacked, after resigning as police minister for boasting in 2021 he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a sentence.

Nash then found to have directly contacting a “senior official” at MBIE on behalf of a medical worker in Hawke’s Bay who was having immigration issues. Hipkins said that this was not the correct approach to take and demoted Nash to number 20 on the Cabinet’s list.

The 2020 rent relief email

At the time he sent the email, there had been discussions around​ the Cabinet table involving Nash, Andrew Little, David Parker and the NZ First ministers Winston Peters and Shane Jones.

Negotiations at the time hinged on which commercial tenants would get rent relief and how many employees - 20 or 50 - a company might have to qualify.

In June 2020, NZ First leader Winston Peters claimed his party had significantly changed the deal.

Regarding the 20 employees per site clause, Nash wrote in the email: “I lost this argument around the Cabinet table when it was suggested by David Parker and supported by Winston and Shane (even though I pointed out that it would include, for example, Rebel Sport in Napier) versus the 50 employee number.”

The Cabinet Manual states that ministers should not “disclose or record the nature or content of the discussions or the views of individual ministers or officials expressed at the meeting itself. The detail of discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is not formally recorded, or included in the minutes.”

In the email, Nash also expressed the view that “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are”.

The Cabinet manual and its rules around collective responsibility state that “in all areas of their work, therefore, ministers represent and implement government policy.”

“Once Cabinet makes a decision, ministers must support it ... regardless of their personal views and whether or not they were at the meeting concerned.”