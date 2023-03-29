Stuart Nash says he won't trigger a by-election in Napier

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has sacked Stuart Nash as minister after he shared confidential Cabinet information with donors.

Stuart Nash has said he won’t trigger a by-election in Napier, after he was sacked from Cabinet for emailing two donors about cabinet table discussions.

Stuff revealed the 2020 email on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to sack him for a serious breach of Cabinet rules. Nash would be considering his position in Parliament, Hipkins said, but he was MP for Napier “right now”.

Nash has now told RNZ “there will be no by-election” in a text message. He has not responded to a request for comment.

National Party Christopher Luxon continued on Wednesday morning to say Nash should be gone from Parliament and trigger a by-election, as “integrity really matters”.

“We haven't actually seen something like this before in New Zealand ... You've got a Cabinet minister, were confidential information is being discussed in Cabinet, who then is leaking and sharing that information with his donors. That is an incredibly serious and egregious issue,” he said on the AM Show

“If [Hipkin’s] lost confidence in him in Cabinet, how has he not lost confidence with him being in [the party's] caucus? And how can he not be sure that other information hasn't leaked with respect to [his] economic development or forestry or fisheries portfolios?”

He said the issue was not good for New Zealand’s reputation as a country with a transparent government.

"The by-election is a consequence.”

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis declined to comment when entering Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Asked if he could trust Nash, and if Nash should resign as an MP, he replied: “I’ve got no comment to make.”

Nash was already on a “final warning” before he was sacked, after resigning as police minister for boasting in 2021 he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a sentence.

Nash then found to have directly contacting a “senior official” at MBIE on behalf of a medical worker in the Hawke’s Bay who was having immigration issues. Hipkins said that this was not the correct approach to take and demoted Nash to number 20 on the Cabinet’s list.

The 2020 rent relief email

At the time he sent the email, there had been discussions around​ the Cabinet table involving Nash, Andrew Little, David Parker and the NZ First ministers Winston Peters and Shane Jones.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Out the door: Stuart Nash was sacked from Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.

Negotiations at the time hinged on which commercial tenants would get rent relief and how many employees - 20 or 50 - a company might have to qualify.

In June 2020, NZ First leader Winston Peters claimed his party had significantly changed the deal.

Regarding the 20 employees per site clause, Nash wrote in the email: “I lost this argument around the Cabinet table when it was suggested by David Parker and supported by Winston and Shane (even though I pointed out that it would include, for example, Rebel Sport in Napier) versus the 50 employee number.”

The Cabinet Manual states that ministers should not “disclose or record the nature or content of the discussions or the views of individual ministers or officials expressed at the meeting itself. The detail of discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is not formally recorded, or included in the minutes.”

In the email, Nash also expressed the view that “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are”.

The Cabinet manual and its rules around collective responsibility state that “in all areas of their work, therefore, ministers represent and implement government policy.”

“Once Cabinet makes a decision, ministers must support it ... regardless of their personal views and whether or not they were at the meeting concerned.”