Napier-ites less than complimentary about Stuart Nash's performance

Politicians say it was the right call to sack Stuart Nash as a minister.

Arrogant? A good fellow? Subjected to witch hunt? Here’s what a selection of Napier constituents think of their embattled MP Stuart Nash.

These individuals were asked, on the streets of Napier on Wednesday morning, what they felt about the recently sacked cabinet minister.

Nash was on his "final warning" for breaches to the Cabinet Manual when Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures, including donors, private Cabinet discussions in 2020. Cabinet must be able to hold its discussions on government policy in private.

Mike Denny said his father, a fervent unionist, knew Nash’s grandfather Walter Nash (Prime Minister in 1957-1960) and he was sad to see him go.

“It was just a few mishaps, isn’t it? I think. It smacked of a witch hunt to me. He does a lot of good, just a few hiccoughs, eh?” Denny said.

Stuart Nash's sacking was announced at 7pm on Tuesday at a media briefing on the black and white tiles in Parliament. (File photo)

Asked if he felt Nash had represented Napier well, Denny said: “Nah, he hasn’t done a lot for Napier, I don’t think.”

“But he’s a good fellow, and we really need those experienced guys in there, don’t we? I reckon.”

Sue Bass was pleased Nash had been sacked as a minister.

“I think justice has been served. Arrogance doesn’t pay,” she said.

Mike Denny says Nash's treatment "smacked of a with hunt".

“I don’t think he’s done much for Napier. You’re supposed to be there for the people, not yourself”.

Philip Petrie said he voted for Nash at the last election, but had been disappointed and “he needs to go basically”.

“Nothing he said he’d go through with has happened. Since he’s been our MP we’ve had hardly any police in the CBD.”

Tessa Turnbull wasn’t overly impressed by Nash’s failings.

“It’s pretty teenage behaviour, isn’t it? Telling your friends what secrets you know. It’s showing off, really”.

Kathleen Pineaha says Nash is "a good bloke"

But she felt he had been quite effective as an MP.

“He’s accomplished things, but it’s just the kind of way he’s done it,” she said.

Kathleen Pineaha, who works as a youth facilitator, said Nash was “an OK bloke”.

“He’s done a few things with our youth. He’s done quite a few good things for the community,” she said.

The region needed strong leaders now and “I guess it’s about finding the person who is prepared to dig in and support Hawke’s Bay the way it should be supported”.

Asked if Nash fitted that description, Pineaha said: “Yes, I think he can be. I like Stuart Nash. He’s a good bloke.”

Others offered the opportunity to comment declined to talk, but made it clear they were not fans.