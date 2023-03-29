How Stuart Nash could resign without triggering a byelection

Stuart's Nash future is up in the air after the Napier MP was removed from Cabinet by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

ANALYSIS: The Labour Party may soon be scrambling to find a candidate to replace Stuart Nash to contest the Napier seat, where the party could be delivered a devastating people’s verdict.

Nash did not fight his defenestration when Hipkins sacked him from his ministerial roles for sharing private cabinet discussions with business leaders, including with donors, in 2020, first revealed by Stuff on Tuesday.

It has raised the possibility of a by-election for his Napier seat, should Nash resign from Parliament. Nash has so far said he will not cause a by-election, and on Wednesday said he will continue as its MP.

Nonetheless, his future as a Labour MP post the October election looks untenable after it appears he misled Hipkins by failing to tell him about the other potential breaches of the Cabinet Manual earlier in the month. The pair have known each other for more than a decade, both entering Parliament in 2008, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins says it's for Stuart Nash to resign from Parliament

* PM Chris Hipkins 'gutted' as he sacks Stuart Nash over Cabinet leaks

* Stuart Nash 'needs to leave Parliament tonight' - Christopher Luxon



Bruce Mackay/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins sacked Stuart Nash on Tuesday. (File photo)

“I've asked Stuart repeatedly over the last few weeks, whether there are other things that I should have been aware of, he indicated that there weren’t. I received reassurances on that. Clearly, that was incorrect,” Hipkins said on Tuesday.

It was the latest in a string of missteps, which began when Nash lost the police portfolio nearly two weeks ago after he boasted about calling the police commissioner about a case, breaching the Cabinet manual. The next day, details of another breach – when Nash on radio commented about the investigation into the murder of police constable Matthew Hunt – came to light.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon wants Nash gone from Parliament altogether, and it could potentially be in his hands for that to happen if Nash wanted to resign quickly but without triggering a by-election.

A by-election could be avoided if Nash holds off from resigning until April 15, within six months of the general election. However, at least 75% of MPs must agree to this. National’s MPs compose more than a quarter of Parliament and so far Luxon is not backing down and believes he should resign immediately.

Labour would have little chance of keeping the seat in a costly and high-stakes by-election, which would also be an unwelcome distraction for a region grappling with a gargantuan recovery in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hipkins suggested he would’ve sacked Nash, not just stripped him of the police portfolio, had he known about the latest transgression.

“Two weeks ago, when I looked at the material on the balance of the information that I had at the time, I was comfortable with the decision that I made at the time, clearly had I had this information, there would have been a different decision,” he said.

Jacinda Ardern faced a similar challenge when she sacked Ian Lees-Galloway just two months out from the September 2020 election for an extra-marital affair with a staffer while he was the workplace relations minister. Lees-Galloway announced that he would resign at the next election, which avoided a by-election.

It will be a very challenging seat for Labour to win now.