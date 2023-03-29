Police commissioner signals there may have been other Stuart Nash calls

Stuart's Nash future is up in the air after the Napier MP was removed from Cabinet by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there may have been other conversations where former minister Stuart Nash called him to discuss police operations.

When Nash admitted he once called Coster and encouraged him to appeal a court decision, it sparked questions about his adherence to the Cabinet Manual and the rules which ensure a separation of powers. His accidental admission, earlier this month, forced him to resign as police minister.

At the time, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Nash assured him the 2021 call was the only time he’d called the commissioner about a case.

Nash lost his other ministerial portfolios on Tuesday night, after Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures, including donors, detailing private Cabinet discussions. Cabinet discussions, including disagreements between ministers, are meant to be confidential.

Hipkins said on Wednesday he’d asked former prime minister Jacinda Ardern if she knew anything about Nash’s sharing of Cabinet discussions, or any other potential breaches of the Cabinet Manual.

“I understand the previous prime minister did not know about the emails. I'm looking at whether anyone else in the office was aware of them or anyone else in the building was aware of them,” he said.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Coster said police were looking back over their records.

“I have, I suppose, flagged the potential for there to have been further conversations,” Coster said.

He said police would soon share more details about conversations. They had not occurred while Nash had been the police minister, he said.

Coster said he had never felt like Nash was improperly using his position as a minister to influence the prosecutorial decisions or operations of police.

“I felt it was simply a venting. But of course, the perception around that is different,” he said.

“My dealings with Minister Nash have been professional and they have been respectful. And I have, generally speaking, been comfortable with the nature of those interactions.”

While Nash was sacked as a minister on Tuesday, he remained an MP.

He said he did not want to cause a by-election by resigning early as the MP for Napier. If he resigns within six months of the election, no by-election is required.

Hipkins said it was up to Nash to make “an announcement” about his future in politics.