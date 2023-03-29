Wade-Brown puts her hand up again for Wairarapa seat

Celia Wade-Brown is running for the Green Party in Wairarapa

Former Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown​ will be the Green Party candidate for Wairarapa electorate in October’s general election.

It is the Carterton resident’s second tilt at the expansive electorate that stretches from the South Wairarapa coast to Central Hawke’s Bay district.

Wade-Brown is up against incumbent Labour Party cabinet minister Kieran McAnulty and second time National Party candidate Mike Butterick.

She said she will be campaigning for the party vote.

“A party vote for the Greens is the best way to say you want a Government that cares about our people and our planet,” she said.

Wade-Brown has lived in the Mangatārere Valley since 2017 and was the biodiversity manager for Duntulm Farm – 250ha of regenerating bush next to the Tararua Forest Park.

STUFF Mina and James Holder visited every hut in the Tararua Range within a year.

She has served twenty years in local government, including two terms as Wellington’s mayor.

She pointed out that under her leadership, Wellington Council committed to predator- free status, reprioritised transport priorities, earthquake-strengthened many buildings and was the first council to introduce the Living Wage.

Wade-Brown founded Living Streets Aotearoa, a walking advocacy organisation, was a member of the Carterton Trails Working Group and leads the Wairarapa Walking Festival.

“I appreciate the Wairarapa Greens selecting me to stand in this electorate again, and I’m delighted to bring the voice of the Greens to the Wairarapa,” she said.

She said she was standing in Wairarapa, because “Aotearoa needs a strong Green Party in Government”.

“The Green Party has solutions to protect our climate, restore nature and end poverty in Aotearoa. This can only happen with more Green MPs in Parliament.”

“Pest control, native revegetation, water quality, agricultural and horticultural training, better rail services all the way to Hawkes Bay, affordable warm housing and inclusion of all groups are some of the issues for this electorate.”

“From Wairarapa Moana in the south, to Masterton in the centre, and north to Waipukurau, Wairarapa is a huge electorate full of passionate community-minded people, and I’m excited to share our Green vision for the future with them over the coming months.”

She was also a qualified teacher and has worked in IT.