'I got this wrong': Sacked minister Stuart Nash apologises

PM Chris Hipkins orders review into communications between Stuart Nash and donors to his campaigns

Sacked minister Stuart Nash has apologised for his breach of Cabinet rules, saying he has been wrong “too many times”.

Nash, who is facing calls from the Opposition to quit Parliament, said in a statement on Wednesday he will remain as the MP for Napier. He has not commented on his future beyond the October election, though he has already been selected by Labour to run again in the seat.

“I do want to be clear: I got this wrong. Too many times. Fair cop. The prime minister did what he needed to do. I accept this with humility,” he said in the statement posted to Facebook.

“My wife has often commented that I need to work on my EQ. She’s right, so it’s time to take her very sage advice as I embark on the next phase of my journey.”

Nash said he was “on to the next challenge” and that there would be “no unnecessary, messy and expensive by-election – this is the last thing our city needs”.

He apologised to the people of Napier, his colleagues, and his family.

“I have always considered the greatest challenge – but also the greatest opportunity – in politics is delivery. Execution. Getting stuff done and coming up with solutions to the issues of the day. I tend to go hard when often a softer approach would perhaps deliver superior results over the longer term.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins dismissed Nash as a minister on Tuesday evening after Stuff revealed the Napier MP had emailed two donors with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020.

Stuff Stuart Nash.

Nash was already on a “final warning” before he was sacked, after resigning as police minister for boasting in 2021 he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a sentence.

Nash was then found to have directly contacted a “senior official” at MBIE on behalf of a medical worker in Hawke’s Bay who was having immigration issues. Hipkins said that this was not the correct approach to take and demoted Nash to number 20 on the Cabinet list.

Hipkins said at the time there was “a clear pattern” of Nash breaking convention, but said he hadn’t done so for personal gain.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has sacked Stuart Nash as minister after he shared confidential Cabinet information with donors.

Nash entered Parliament in 2008 as a list MP for one term. He re-entered in 2014 as the electorate MP for Napier.

Nash had been a cabinet minister since 2017, holding a variety of roles including police, tourism, economic development and forestry.

In 2020, while the Government was negotiating a commercial rent relief package, Nash – then minister for small business – sent the email outlining Cabinet discussions and noting his disagreement with colleagues on the issue.

The Cabinet manual, the document governing conduct of Cabinet ministers, states “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential”.

Hipkins on Wednesday told reporters he had ordered a review of Stuart Nash’s communications with his donors, to be completed over the coming two months.

He said the Cabinet Secretary would “look at whether there have been any other breaches of cabinet collective responsibility or confidentiality, or whether there have been any perceived or actual conflicts of interest in communications between Stuart Nash and those donors”.

Nash had agreed to participate in the review, Hipkins said.