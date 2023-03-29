Napier doesn't feel Stuart Nash can be trusted, National candidate says

National’s candidate in the Napier electorate has always backed her chances against the incumbent, the embattled Stuart Nash, but reckons the odds are well and truly in her favour now.

Nash lost his all his ministerial portfolios on Tuesday night after Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures, including donors, detailing private Cabinet discussions.

He remained the MP for Napier, a role he’s held since 2014, and said he did not want to cause a by-election by resigning early. If he resigns within six months of the election, no by-election is required.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was up to Nash to make “an announcement” about his future in politics.

Nimon stood against Nash in the 2020 election, winning 15,469 votes against his 21,325.

She said the Napier community felt let down by Nash.

“People don’t feel they can trust him to be their representative and Napier, now more than ever, is ready for a change,” she said.

“I think people can see now for themselves. Napier needs someone on the ground thing who is ready to help and is connected to the people, not someone above them telling them what they need and not listening to them,” Nimon said.

STUFF Stuart's Nash future is up in the air after the Napier MP was removed from Cabinet by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

She said any perception that she had been quiet in recent months was likely due to the fact she had been busy dealing with people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I haven’t been trying to make it political. I haven’t been trying to get a platform out of it, or trying to politicise people’s misfortune. I’ve just been doing my best to help,” she said.

“Until now I think that has been the right thing to do. There is a right time to make things political and I think that is now.”