PM Chris Hipkins faces pressure to answer questions over Stuart Nash scandal

After a bruising two days, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will wake up this morning still facing questions about the fact the office of predecessor Jacinda Ardern knew about, and didn’t act on, the email that got Stuart Nash sacked.

The pressure was ratcheting up on Hipkins on Wednesday after he revealed Ardern’s office knew about Nash emailing confidential cabinet discussions to two donors as far back as 2021, when it was picked up in an Official Information Act request but wasn’t released because it was deemed ‘out of scope’.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon sought to hold an urgent debate in the House on Nash’s removal as a minister, but there were objections and the debate was declined.

Andrew Ecclestone, a Victoria University researcher, said there were too many outstanding questions to come to a firm conclusion whether it was wilfully hidden.

“Even if this email fell outside [of the scope] the general application of the so-called no surprises policy [means] it does seem to be concerning that nobody in the prime minister’s office alerted her chief of staff to this issue,” Ecclestone, a senior associate at the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, said.

“Without knowing what was requested in this OIA request, what was provided to the requester, and whether they made a complaint to the ombudsman’s office, we are in the dark at the moment whether this email was legitimately ruled to be out of scope.”

Hipkins sacked his frontbencher on Tuesday, hours after Stuff revealed he had in 2020 emailed the details of a private Cabinet discussion pertaining to a commercial rent relief package in 2020 – clearly breaching the obligations. Only weeks earlier he had been stripped of his police portfolio for another misstep, but had promised Hipkins he had nothing else to hide.

The revelations appeared to blindside Hipkins. Neither Ardern nor her chief of staff knew about the email, Hipkins said, but the Opposition has claimed this shows a broader cover-up culture.

Hipkins also announced a two-month review into whether Nash had acted outside of Cabinet rules on other occasions. It will be conducted by the Cabinet secretary.

Nash has apologised for his transgression, which he categorised as a mistake as opposed to something more underhand. His statement, made in a social media post, also said he will stay on as the MP for Napier for the time being.

“There will be no unnecessary, messy and expensive by-election – this is the last thing our city needs,” he wrote in a statement.