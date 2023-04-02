Timeline: The events that cost Stuart Nash his career, and how they unfolded

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has sacked Stuart Nash as minister after he shared confidential Cabinet information with donors.

The indiscretions which originally cost Nash his police portfolio, and then his position as a minister, all related to years-old events.

This is what we know so far about those incidents and who knew about them when.

The rule breaking

May 2020

Nash starts lobbying a “senior official” at the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment on behalf of a Hawke’s Bay medical worker, who had been having trouble with Immigration NZ.

Nash says he was representing a constituent, as the MP for Napier.

Stuff Stuart Nash was sacked as a minister in late March.

June 5, 2020

Nash, who at the time was minister for small business, shared private Cabinet discussions with business figures who had been donors to his campaign.

They were Robert Jones Holdings managing director Greg Loveridge and Caniwi Capital chairperson Troy Bowker.

At the time, the Government was looking into a commercial rent relief package as part of its early Covid-19 response. He wrote to senior business figures to note how “annoyed and surprised” he was with Cabinet’s decision to limit the package to employers with fewer than 20 staff.

He named the ministers who he’d disagreed with, despite the Cabinet Manual sayings ministers must take collective responsibility and not discuss the views of individual members.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, new Police Minister Ginny Andersen, and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster launch the new Tactical Response Model at a demonstration at Trentham Racecourse.

June 2021

Nash calls Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to discuss the sentencing of a Southland man who illegally held various guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition. (He was not the police minister at the time.)

Nash was unhappy with the sentence the man received, being four months of community detention. He told Coster: “Surely you’re going to appeal this?”

July 30, 2021

Nash’s office contacts the Prime Minister’s Office, seeking help for how to respond to an Official Information Act request asking for communication between Nash and 19 donors.

The prime minister’s deputy chief of staff, Holly Donald, saw Nash’s emails discussing Cabinet debates with those two donors. Another senior advisor to then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern was also looped into the discussions.

In total, the Prime Minister’s Office discussed the OIA request three times with Nash’s team. They say Ardern and her chief of staff, Raj Nahna, were never told about Nash’s emails to donors.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Raj Nahna (left) was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s chief of staff, working alongside Andrew Campbell (right), the chief press secretary to Ardern and Chris Hipkins.

March 29, 2022

The Ombudsman has started an investigation into why Nash declined to release communications between him and the 19 donors, requested in an Official Information Act response from 2021.

He tells the Ombudsman his conversations with donors are in his capacity as a Labour Party member, not as a minister. The act covers information held by ministers, but not MPs in general.

Nash’s indiscretions surface

March 15, 2023

Wednesday morning: Nash goes on Newstalk ZB as police minister, to discuss crime with breakfast host Mike Hosking. During the interview, he reveals the June 2021 phone call to Coster. He also criticised the sentencing, again.

“I’ve seen a couple of judgements and actually one, I phoned up the police commissioner and said ‘surely you’re going to appeal this?’”

11am: After speaking about Kiwi students getting internships with Nasa, at the Beehive theatrette, Nash is questioned about his conversations with Coster. He says he was just “chewing the fat with a mate” and won’t be resigning.

1.50pm: Hipkins says he has accepted Nash’s offer to resign as police minister. Nash will continue to hold other portfolios, including economic development, fisheries, forestry, and a role assisting the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Parker is the Attorney General, the senior law officer of the Crown and a minister in Cabinet.

March 16, 2023

An email from Crown Law emerges, showing that the Solicitor-General considered taking legal action against Nash in 2020 after he made comments on Newstalk ZB about an ongoing criminal court case.

Speaking about the arrest of Eli Epiha, for the murder of police constable Matthew Hunt, Nash – who was police minister at the time – said “Let’s hope this guy has many years in jail to contemplate what he’s done”. Epiha had not been found guilty at the time of the comments.

Solicitor General Una Jagose​ wrote to Attorney General David Parker, saying Crown Law had considered prosecuting Nash for contempt of court. Parker reprimanded Nash for the comments, warning him it was a serious error.

STUFF PM Chris Hipkins says Stuart Nash is on his final warning, after another incident has come to light about his behaviour.

March 17, 2023

2.45pm: Hipkins holds a news conference, saying he’s demoted Nash to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings – yet he will keep his remaining ministerial roles.

The demotion comes as a third indiscretion becomes public. Hipkins reveals details about Nash’s direct lobbying of MBIE, trying to help a Hawke’s Bay medical worker with their visa application. Hipkins says there is a proper process for ministers to follow, and going direct to Immigration NZ staff isn’t it.

In Nash’s defence, Hipkins says none of these indiscretions appear to show Nash acting in self-interest.

Hipkins says Nash is on his “final warning”.

March 28, 2023

5pm: Following questions from Stuff, about a new email where Nash had divulged private Cabinet discussions to donors, Hipkins enters a meeting with staff about Nash’s future as a minister. These emails show Nash had broken Cabinet Manual rules a fourth time.

This relates to emails between Nash and two donors, from June 2020, which Stuff had just obtained.

5:45pm: Stuff publishes its report, detailing Nash’s discussions and how he revealed confidential Cabinet information to prominent businesspeople who had donated to his campaign.

7pm: Hipkins holds a news conference, confirming he has sacked Nash as a minister. He says Nash offered to resign, but he rejected his resignation so he could formally dismiss him instead.

“His conduct is inexcusable,” he says.

“He is no longer a Cabinet minister and won’t be coming back.”

Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins sacks Stuart Nash as a minister on March 28.

March 30, 2023

1.42pm: A spokesperson for the prime minister confirms senior staff in the prime minister’s office had seen Nash’s correspondence with donors, and were involved in discussions about whether to release those emails as part of an Official Information Act request.

An urgent debate is held in Parliament as a response.