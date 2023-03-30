'Not a white cis man': National MP Simon O'Connor apologises for Nashville shooter remark

National MP Simon O'Connor: I want to point out to Marama Davidson the Nashville shooter 'not a white cis male'

National MP Simon O’Connor says he was "emotionally compromised" when he used a US school shooting to make a jibe at Marama Davidson.

O’Connor made the apology after “pointing out” to Davidson that the Nashville shooter’s identity was not a “white cis male”, in Parliament.

Audrey Hale, an individual described by US police as transgender, went on a gun rampage in a Christian primary school in Tennessee. It is the latest school shooting to roil the US, and left three children and three adults dead on Tuesday (NZ time).

“I was out of line, I was upset, emotionally-compromised for a better phrase, so [I am] happy to apologise for that," O’Connor said.

“It was an insensitive comment. It was something I was actually feeling quite upset about to be honest ... it is a faith community, and Christians are being targetted around the world.”

He said that was the catalyst that upset him.

The comment came after Davidson, the minister for the prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, came under fire recently for a ‘white cis men’ remark.

Kevin Stent/Stuff National MP Simon O'Connor trained as a Catholic priest before entering politics. (File photo)

O’Connor said party leader Christopher Luxon hadn’t raised his comment with him, but one of his team members told him it was “going off” online, and he wanted to “front foot” the issue.

O’Connor is a Christian and trained to become a Catholic priest prior to entering politics. O’Connor last year apologised to his National colleagues for a social media post celebrating the US ending the nationwide right to abortion.

It is the latest match struck after the controversial anti-trans activist known as Posie Parker left New Zealand after chaotic and at times violent protests at her Auckland rally on the weekend.

Davidson attended a pro-trans counter protest where she was hit by a motorcycle and then approached by a far-right blogger who filmed her saying: “I am a prevention violence minister and I know who causes violence in the world, it is white cis men.”

On Monday, she clarified violence happens in all communities and that she was still in shock when the blogger began “accosting me with inflammatory questions”.

According to all recorded data, the US epidemic of mass shootings are committed overwhelmingly by cis males.

Davidson said she was “disgusted” that a National MP “hears about three babies being murdered and spots an opportunity to score political points”.

“O’Connor’s comment degraded our Parliament and the values people expect their elected representatives to uphold.

“Christopher Luxon should reflect on whether Mr O’Connor’s comments are consistent with the high standards he expects of all MPs.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he hadn’t seen the comments, but he didn’t want to get into a “tit-for-tat exchange.”

“Clearly, in invoking any of those sorts of examples, I think people need to be very careful. But ... his comments are his responsibility.”