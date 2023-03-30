Green Party expects to field Nelson candidate after withdrawal

Wellington-based environmental lawyer Teall Crossen has withdrawn as the Green’s candidate for Nelson in October’s general election.

A Green Party candidate is still likely to contest the Nelson electorate seat in October’s general election, after the candidate selected last week withdrew.

Wellington-based environmental barrister Teall Crossen said on Tuesday she was withdrawing as the Green candidate for Nelson for personal reasons.

A Green Party spokesperson told Stuff Crossen realised she wouldn’t be able to “give it her all this time round.”

Crossen, who has previously worked at the Beehive and the UN, stood for the Greens in Wellington’s Rongotai Electorate in 2017 and 2020 – receiving the second highest number of candidate votes in 2020, when she was placed 12th on the Green Party list.

Speaking after being chosen as the Greens candidate for Nelson last week, Crossen said the South Island needed to continue to have Green Party representation in parliament – with Eugenie Sage stepping down as its only MP in Te Waipounamu South Island in the last term of parliament.

Crossen said then she would be asking for the party vote to help towards that aim.

The Green party spokesperson said it was not unusual for candidates to withdraw, when they realised they were putting their life under a spotlight for something that was “basically volunteering.

“It’s a lot of energy and a lot of time, and a lot of people ... have a realisation that actually I don’t think I can give it 100%.”

The party’s delegate ranked list hadn’t been announced yet, the spokesperson said.

It would probably be announced next week, with a “solid list” officially ready in about June.

The Nelson Branch of the Green Party had indicated there were a few people who were interested in the Nelson seat, and it was “unlikely” a candidate wouldn’t be found.