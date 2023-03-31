National promises to 'turbocharge' renewable energy development

National is promising to cut red tape in an effort to “turbocharge” development of renewable energy infrastructure.

Leader Christopher Luxon said in order to deliver New Zealand’s climate goals, “we need whole sectors of the New Zealand economy to switch to clean electricity”.

“We need to double the amount of renewable electricity we produce from New Zealand’s abundant natural resources, particularly solar, wind and geothermal. New Zealand must have enough renewable electricity to meet the rising demand.”

Luxon released National’s ‘electrify NZ’ plan at the Chapter Zero Climate Forum on Friday, promising National would ensure consents for new renewable power projects were issued within a year, with the consents lasting for 35 years.

READ MORE:

* Josie Pagani: Is there a cheaper power project option, rather than writing a $15.7b IOU?

* Winding road to turbine sites provides lessons for next wind farm projects

* Vector calls for permission to spend more on network



WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Smith Crane and Construction transport manager Mark Thompson discusses the challenge of trucking the turbine blades to the wind farm.

National would scrap the need for consents for upgrading existing renewable infrastructure and most new infrastructure.

Luxon said to encourage mass electrification of whole new sectors of the New Zealand economy, “we need to double our renewable electricity generation by 2050”.

He described it as an ambitious, exciting challenge.

Luxon said he would be talking about how National would lower agriculture emissions “on another occasion”.

“But today I want to focus on the huge potential to cut around 70% of those emissions that come from transport and energy, if we switch those sectors away from fossil fuels and into electricity powered by renewable like wind, sun and geothermal.”

In the last quarter of 2022, hydro dams, geothermal plants, wind and solar farms provided 94.7% of all power – the highest share since records began in 1974, according to Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data.

Luxon visited Median’s Wind Farm in Wellington on Wednesday.

When asked if he would cut red tape for wind farms, Luxon said, “absolutely”.

“This industry, I think, is planning to invest somewhere like $30 billion over the next 25 years or so in renewables.”

He said one of the biggest hurdles was the time it took to get consent.

“With a great resource, renewables is a way forward. I've got an industry that wants to do it. Let's let them get on, get it done”

“It makes no sense to encourage the shift to electric vehicles if the power comes from burning coal.”

According to MBIE, coal use for electricity generation peaked in 2021 with a 29.5% increase compared to 2020. It has been decreasing since then.

At the end of September last year, New Zealand had used 370,900 tonnes of coal for electricity generation. That was down from 1.4 million in the year to September 2021.

That time period saw a decrease of 74%. Coal imports decreased 41% over the same period.

The Government is looking into the development of offshore renewable energy a year ahead of schedule, while also announcing a pause on new oil and gas exploration until after the election.

Renewable electricity produced could stay high for at least another quarter. The heavy rain and devastating flooding in early 2023 meant the North Island hydro lakes were still high. But the wet weather could turn to drier conditions later this year.