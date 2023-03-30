Senior staff in Jacinda Ardern's office failed to escalate Nash email; Opposition claim a 'cover up'

PM Chris Hipkins orders review into communications between Stuart Nash and donors to his campaigns

Some of the most senior staffers in the prime minister’s office are apologising “for their error of judgment” when they deemed the email where former minister Stuart Nash detailed private Cabinet conversations to donors was ‘out of scope’ of an official information act request.

The staff members, Deputy Chief of Staff Holly Donald and a senior adviser, have apologised for not recognising the significance of the email – which this week got Nash sacked for breaching Cabinet rules – and escalating it at the time, a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

The request specifically sought correspondence between Nash and a named list of donors.

Staff in Nash’s office emailed it to Donald and the senior adviser, but they decided the email in question was out of scope because it wasn’t “received in his capacity as a minister”.

According to Newsroom, which made the original request, one of the donors on the list was Troy Bowker, who was a recipient of the email along with Greg Loveridge.

Stuff Stuart Nash is being investigated to find out if there were other leaks. (File photo)

The journalist who requested the OIA laid a complaint with the Ombudsman, but decided not to pursue it, the spokesperson said.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said ministers also acted as party members, and rejected that there was a “cover up”.

“Every conversation we have has to bear in mind the different roles that we play,” he said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has accepted the staffers’ apology and put the blame on Nash.

“I have accepted the apology of the staff involved and believe this was an oversight. Staff in the prime minister’s office deal with large volumes of information every day and errors of judgment do occur. However, I’ve made my expectation clear and don’t expect such an error to occur again,” he said in a statement.

“Regardless, the onus was on Stuart Nash to review his correspondence and identify this email himself... He had the responsibility to alert me to this email and did not.”

But National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis alleged it was a cover up.

“It's misconduct that was so serious that it has led to the dismissal of a minister and yet the prime minister's office knew about it last year. "

ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden said it was unacceptable.

“Our Cabinet ministers must be held to a very high standard, and people shouldn't be making decisions based on what their donors want. It's important that the decision is made to change law that it's made for everybody and the benefit of all New Zealanders,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the staff had made “honest mistakes”.

“They failed to recognise the significance of what was in front of them."

Hipkins sacked frontbencher Nash on Tuesday, hours after Stuff revealed that in 2020 he had emailed the details of a private Cabinet discussion pertaining to a commercial rent relief package in 2020 – clearly breaching the obligations. Only weeks earlier he had been stripped of his police portfolio for another misstep.

Hipkins on Wednesday announced a two-month review into whether Nash had acted outside of Cabinet rules on other occasions. It will be conducted by the Cabinet secretary.