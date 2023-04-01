Stuart Nash donor Troy Bowker breaks his silence

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says it was a "cock up", but not "a conspiracy", to overlook Stuart Nash's donor emails.

A major donor in the Stuart Nash saga has broken his silence to say he properly disclosed all of his donations, and that the then prime minister’s office had plenty of chances to release Stuart Nash’s email under the Official Information Act.

Troy Bowker, the founder and executive chairman of Caniwi, a Wellington investment firm with a significant commercial property portfolio, said he welcomed a review into emails between himself and MP for Napier Stuart Nash, calling him a “fundamentally good person” who tried to do his best.

Nash sent Bowker and RJH’s managing director Greg Loveridge an email in June 2020 detailing a Cabinet meeting and disagreeing with the outcomes of that meeting. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins promptly sacked Nash on learning of the emails on Tuesday evening.

Bowker said he gained no advantage from the information and that Cabinet had already made its decisions, which were taken in 2020 over a proposal to give various commercial tenants government-mandated Covid-19 rent relief.

READ MORE:

* The Stuart Nash saga and Labour's fight for political oxygen

* Chris Hipkins says it was 'a cock up', not 'a conspiracy', to overlook Stuart Nash donor emails

* New questions emerge as Stuart Nash scandal picks up pace



“All my commercial rental negotiations due to Covid lockdown measures had already been fully concluded prior to the email, so I received no benefit whatsoever from discussing some of the negotiation with Stuart,” he said.

Hipkins has directed the Cabinet Office to conduct an investigation into correspondence between Nash and his various donors which is expected back in two months.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Caniwi founder Troy Bowker is a significant property owner in Wellington.

Bowker welcomed the probe but said that there was little point, as all the correspondence appeared to have already gone through the prime minister’s office as a result of an Official Information Act request in 2021.

“I want to reiterate that my donations were properly disclosed in accordance with the law. I’ve always been very open with my donations and will continue to be. There is nothing wrong with that.

“So while I welcome the review into emails, all the emails between Stuart and his donors have already been given to Jacinda Ardern’s office in 2021 by Stuart as part of the OIA request, not just once but three times as has been reported,” he said.

Bowker, who did not donate to Nash in 2020 because he viewed the Government as too interested in “social engineering”, while being “hopeless at getting anything done”, was not complimentary of the fact that the correspondence ended up in the middle reaches of former prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s office.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins promptly sacked Stuart Nash on learning of the emails.

“In all the businesses I own, if an employee refers a matter to his boss, it is up to the person up the chain to make the right decision. This did not happen here,” he said.

“I also want to say that Stuart Nash genuinely wanted to get the best and most practical outcome for all during the commercial rent relief Covid discussions regarding changes to the Property Law Act.

“Yes, he did the wrong thing by breaching the cabinet manual, but I do not believe he did it for any gain to himself.”

Hipkins on Thursday defended the staff who handled the matter under Jacinda Ardern, which included deputy chief of staff Holly Donald.

“The people concerned, I know them well, and I regard them as being incredibly honest, diligent, and hardworking public servants. And they've made a mistake, but every human being makes a mistake from time to time.”

The Ombudsman has now reopened an investigation into the email which was deemed out of scope because it was sent from Stuart Nash MP, not as a minister despite the email only concerning a Cabinet decision.

"Mr Nash withheld the information under the OIA on the grounds he was not communicating with them in his capacity as a minister,” Boshier said in a statement on Friday.

"I will start by carefully examining Mr Nash’s original response to me including the material provided by his office at the time.” he said.

Troy Bowker – the full statement

The last email communication I had with Stuart was prior to the Official Information Act request for all emails with myself and Stuart.

So while I welcome the review into emails, all the emails between Stuart and his donors have already been given to Jacinda Ardern’s office in 2021 by Stuart as part of the OIA request, not just once but three times as has been reported.

In all the businesses I own if an employee refers a matter to his boss, it is up to the person up the chain to make the right decision. This did not happen here.

I want to reiterate that my donations were properly disclosed in accordance with the law. I’ve always been very open with my donations and will continue to be. There is nothing wrong with that.

My reason for donating to Stuart is because he is fundamentally a good person and I thought he would be an excellent member of parliament from my home town of Napier.

After the 2020 election I did not donate to Stuart because it became clear to me that this Labour government has done enormous damage to New Zealand and cannot be trusted.

They are more interested in social engineering and dividing society rather than delivering good outcomes for taxpayers - and hopeless at getting anything done.

I also want to say that Stuart Nash genuinely wanted to get the best and most practical outcome for all during the commercial rent relief Covid discussions regarding changes to the Property Law Act.

Yes he did the wrong thing by breaching the cabinet manual but I do not believe he is did it for any gain to himself.

All my commercial rental negotiations due to Covid lock down measures had already been fully concluded prior to the email so I received no benefit whatsoever from discussing some of the negotiation with Stuart.