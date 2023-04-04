Hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on scrapped clean car schemes

This wasn't some glamorous electric-powered holiday around New Zealand; it involved roadside diarrhoea, a road that floats and a near-serious accident.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars was spent on the scrapped Clean Car Upgrade scheme, also known as cash for clunkers, without swapping a single car for a cleaner model.

A casualty in Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ second policy purge earlier this year, the Clean Car Upgrade scheme was announced with much fanfare before Budget 2022, aiming to incentivise low-to-middle income earners to buy new or used EV or hybrid alternatives in exchange for scrapping their old, high emitting car.

The Ministry of Transport estimated the time staff dedicated to the canned policy totalled $439,000. That was $125,000 in the first year and $314,000 in the 2022/23 year.

That was before the trial period had even started.

Another scrapped policy was the Social Leasing Scheme, which aimed to lease clean vehicles to low-income people.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the scrapping of the Clean Car Upgrade scheme earlier this year.

In answering a written question from National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown, Transport Minister Michael Wood said the cancelled policy cost $219,000 all up.

Brown said Labour had “wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars on the social leasing scheme and clean car upgrade”.

“Had these schemes gone ahead they would have had a minimal impact on reducing emissions for the amount proposed to be spent on these initiatives.

”Labour’s careless approach to spending has however meant significant amounts of taxpayers’ money has been spent on these projects which could have otherwise been used to help to reduce the cost of living crisis affecting all New Zealanders.”

A spokesperson for Wood said the social leasing programme “faced difficulties as areas identified for the trial were impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, and challenges with procurement arose”.

“A number of programmes, including Social Leasing and Clean Car Upgrade were put to the Prime Minister that could be delayed or stopped to allow Waka Kotahi to focus their efforts on cost of living issues, and the rebuild after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods.”

During the 2022 announcement of the Clean Car Upgrade scheme, Wood said $30 million was set aside for a trial of up to 2500 vehicles, with the overall cost estimated to be half a billion dollars over four years if implemented.

An October gazette notice said the trial was to begin this month, starting in either Auckland, Christchurch and/or Gisborne.

When he announced the scrapping of the Clean Car Upgrade and the Social Leasing Scheme, Hipkins pushed back on the impact of the changes, saying the policies would have only made “a very small contribution to our overall emissions reductions targets”.

Hipkins said trials of the Clean Car Upgrade “have proven difficult, and it is not clear that this is the most cost-effective way to increase the uptake of low emissions vehicles”.

”The $568 million allocated to the scheme will now be freed up to invest in cost of living measures,” he said at the time.

Scrapping the Social Leasing Car scheme trial was estimated to save $19m.

He said that policies targetting both cost of living issues and climate change were likely to be released at the Budget in May.