Ginny Andersen to tackle National's tough talk on crime

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and new Police Minister Ginny Andersen speak to reporters after visiting Hipkins' primary school in the Hutt Valley, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Ginny Andersen has the next six months to shift the perception the Labour Government is not moving decisively on crime.

The newly-minted police minister, who is a rookie to Cabinet after her promotion last month, is now leading her party’s counteroffensive as National and ACT run hard on law and order in the lead up to October’s election.

But the 47-year-old rejects the idea it is a tough ask.

“I think that's just my job as Police Minister, alongside of justice and Corrections and those other justice ministers, to keep telling that story of what we have done because there's a lot there to talk about,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ginny Andersen

Her breezy optimism is surprising, not only because of the outrage over the spike in youth ramraiding, but coming off the back of a few bruising weeks for her party.

Embattled MP Stuart Nash was first stripped of his police portfolio and then sacked from Cabinet for a series of missteps and the mishandling of an OIA which breached the Cabinet manual late last month.

The scandal will haunt the campaign and cast a shadow on the party.

When Andersen was promoted, National police spokesman Mark Mitchell seized on her lack of ministerial experience as a sign Labour doesn’t care about crime.

She is the fifth minister to oversee the portfolio in about eight months, a reshuffle sparked when Poto Williams was demoted in June which was at least in part attributable to Mitchell’s undermining. Chris Hipkins, Stuart Nash and Megan Woods – who was acting police minister – also filled the role until Andersen’s appointment.

But Andersen, who has brought a couch into her new office, and added personal touches like a fur throw, says she has always coveted being the police minister.

Now she is in the role, she is focussing on retail crime and youth offending – but her main priority is to get the message “we're backing the police” across to the public and the force.

This was why the Government had rolled the Tactical Response Unit model out nationwide, investing $200 million in the scheme which gives police better training and access to resources like guns and dogs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ginny Andersen, pictured with and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, at the launch the new Tactical Response Model at Trentham Racecourse.

She met her husband, Geoff – who spent 25 years as a sworn officer – at the police national headquarters in Wellington where she was working in senior police policy roles in 2007.

While there, she focussed on the harm associated with gangs, organised crime and methamphetamine, an interest first sparked from her childhood in Linwood, Christchurch.

“I had friends who took their life at a really young age because the parents were ... an addict,” she said.

“Mr. Asia [drug syndicate leader Marty Johnstone] was bringing all the heroin in ... so I grew up with kids whose parents were on methadone and seeing their lives, [and that] drug use and drug abuse has an intergenerational effect.”

It followed a childhood spent all over New Zealand, her early years running “wild and free” on the beaches of Great Barrier Island, followed by Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Christchurch where she went to high school.

Her principal, former Labour Cabinet minister Marian Hobbs – who she still considers a mentor and friend - also prompted an interest in politics.

Her parents John and Patricia taught at low-decile schools around the country, which had a profound impact on her politics. Her father encouraged her to follow her interest in te reo Māori which she went on to study at University in Christchurch.

After a bachelors degree in political science and Māori, she took three years off to travel the world, before coming back to complete a masters where she focussed on the Ngai Tahu settlement.

Political jobs followed, where she advised both Labour and National governments. She worked as a private secretary for Margaret Wilson, another mentor and friend, on treaty negotiations in 2004.

“I quite liked Labour policies and principles ... Then I made the decision to become a political adviser, when I had the opportunity to work for David Cunliffe and then Trevor Mallard.”

It was rewarding, but also gruelling and the 70-hour weeks and job insecurity weren’t compatible with someone who wanted a family.

“I felt it was tough for women, and I felt like I wasn't ready for that. I also wanted to have a family and I felt that it wasn't an environment that gave you that – the hours and those days were worse than they are now.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ginny Andersen says she has always coveted being police minister. (File photo)

She spent the next decade working for police, where she met her husband, and moved in with him and his two children, now aged 22 and 19, and then had Jack, 11, and Eliza, 8.

She also worked behind the scenes for the Labour Party, running Chris Hipkins’ successful campaign for Remutaka in 2008. She considers Hipkins a good friend.

She is an enthusiastic yoga practitioner, and has posted on social media about going to hot yoga with her young daughter.

It was working under a National government that she “got angry again”. “I think that gave me enough fire in my belly to come back and do it."

She entered Parliament on the Labour list in 2017 and became the MP for Hutt South in 2020, beating out National’s Chris Bishop.

While there, she “always” volunteered for justice roles and was elected chair of the justice committee. This gave her strong insight into all the legislation coming through, and she said it rounded off her experience.

“I feel like I'm putting all my experience into use at once. I've done public service. I know how legislation and policy works, and I really love doing that. Then I've spent five years learning the ropes as a politician: how to win a seat, how to get votes, how to work in this place, and I feel that I put all that policy experience on top of the politics and make that all go at once.”

She knows the coming months will be critical and too-short a period to make a significant change to the complex and underlying causes of crime, such as poverty, and growing inequality.

Instead, she points to the growth of frontline police and short-term programs which will make shop owners feel safer, such as the fog cannon subsidy scheme.

“They've been installed pretty quickly. That's a great way for shop owners to feel safer and feel protected, and that's what I say when I talk to them,” she said.

Shop owners feel on the front line of crime, she added.

“It's totally fair [that they feel that way], but it's been like that for a while. When I worked at police, there was always a feeling that liquor store owners, dairy owners [who] were open longer hours were just exposed and there wasn't being enough done in that space.

“I think that we can do some short term things in terms of giving them safety measures now. You focus on what you can do, so that's what I'm focused on.”