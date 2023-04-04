New ETS plan concerns Māori leaders, but gagging order stops them talking about it

1News Jordyn Rudd takes a look at the scheme, as the Government releases its new plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

A “bizarre” gagging order is stopping Māori business leaders from discussing changes which they say will “tank” Māori-run carbon forestry.

Stuff has heard from Māori business leaders across the country, who are concerned a yet-to-be-released proposal from Climate Minister James Shaw and the Labour Government will threaten their ability to run profitable climate forests.

The proposal will impact the multi-billion dollar carbon forestry sector, where forest owners trade carbon credits through the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). It’s become a major industry for Māori, who have been able to turn difficult terrain held under Māori Land Titles, into productive assets.

Multiple sources say they were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in order to participate in consultation about changes to the ETS and carbon catching forestry. The legal hurdles and tight timeframe meant some experts were given just a day to digest a 150-page report and give feedback.

The proposal looks to fix a biodiversity problem with carbon forestry. The Government, as well as environmental groups including some Māori commentators, are concerned pine trees will make up the bulk of the carbon forests – taking up land native trees could otherwise occupy.

There’s also concern around how more pine forests could impact the environment and their surroundings.

Former forestry minister Stuart Nash said an influx of exotic plantations could have “unintended impacts on the environment, rural communities, and regional economies”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Minister James Shaw confirmed NDAs accompanied consultation documents about the ETS changes.

Shaw confirmed Māori groups with interests in forestry were given proposals, on the condition they signed NDAs. He said this unusual consultation requirement was necessary, so as not to impact the ETS market.

“NDA agreements were required to allow officials to provide non-public draft material with a targeted group of Iwi and Māori stakeholders.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Stuart Nash is the former forestry minister.

Chris Karamea Insley​, the chairperson of Māori business group Te Taumata​, said he’d never before had to sign a gagging order to participate in Government consultation. He called the whole set up “bizarre”.

He warned Māori, when the proposal finally became public, would be “very concerned” about the Government’s plan. He said its proposal risked wiping out up to $10 billion from the Māori forestry sector, and went against a proposal Māori presented to transition – over 50 years – to native forestry.

Signing the NDA, he said he felt like he’d “let down” his colleagues and stakeholders.

“We were restricted in our ability to talk to our legal advisors and technical specialists. We had to go back to the Crown, asking for the NDA to be signed by our advisors, so they could cast an eye over it - but that left us literally one day to give feedback and that wasn't enough. It wasn't good enough,” he said.

He indicated the Government was still interested in restricting the use of exotic trees in the ETS. To do so would “tank” Māori forestry, he said, as much of the land which wasn't confiscated by the Crown was very difficult to farm.

“My view is that they can't do this. While they are promoting native trees, the point is they cannot remove Māori property rights,” he said.

In an ideal world, Insley said native trees would be planted instead – but he said it was not currently viable, given the cost to do so.

He said Nash, before he was sacked as a minister, appeared open to the idea of continuing to trade credits from exotic forests, before transitioning to native trees.

Shaw said he and other ministers knew changing the ETS rules would impact Māori. He said the consultation last week was done to ensure the perspectives of Māori landowners were taken into account.