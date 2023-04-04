Winston Peters gives lengthy interview to conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn

NZ First leader Winston Peters is tacking aim at "social engineering" and promised to get rid of vaccine requirements for health workers, if elected.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has given a lengthy interview to conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn.

Peters, who in March launched a campaign to return to Parliament after being ousted by voters in 2020, spoke with Gunn for an hour and 40 minutes in a videoed interview published online at the weekend.

The interview traversed many of the former deputy prime minister’s political views, from economic reforms in the 1980s to scandal over Stuart Nash’s sacking. Interspersed were Gunn’s assertions about conspiracies involving the Covid-19 vaccine and a “globalist” effort to control the New Zealand public – assertions Peters did not dispute, and now claims ignorance of.

“I don’t read her page, I don’t read her posts,” Peters said in an interview on Monday.

"When I'm being interviewed by someone, what that someone thinks is their business, but what I say is mine. And the two shall not be confused.”

Peters, who controversially attended an anti-mandate protest occupation of Parliament grounds in 2022, said he did not know Gunn promoted conspiracy theories.

“I don’t know that ... If someone comes to interview me, and when I’ve got a chance to tell my side of the story I’ll tell it.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Winston Peters at an event where he gave a “state of the nation” speech last month.

“There is nothing in that interview where I was required to give my view, or to comment on it, or approve it. I was there to give my point of view ... I have been interviewed by all sorts of people.”

In the interview, Gunn asked Peters if it would be possible for an alliance of small political parties to defeat both Labour and National at the election. Peters said he had seen numerous political parties “all starting and all dying”.

“The party that's had the most success of all those parties, of all the new parties, is New Zealand First.”

Peters on Monday said he was not trying to court the fringe movement Gunn represented for votes.

“You saw my answer, you’re not going to pick me up with those sorts of questions ... I’ve been around too long.

“I told her, ‘You’re not going to be able to get a political party going. I know you’ve got people out there making all sorts of statement, but they've got no idea how arduous, how difficult, how 20 hours of the day it takes to start a political party’.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Liz Gunn appears at the Manukau District Court last month on charges of assault, resisting police and trespass.

“I just want to tell her nicely, you’re not going to be able to do it. That’s all I said.”

Gunn has since 2021 been a leading figure of an anti-authority conspiracy movement, gaining prominence due to her campaigning against the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccine mandates, which she has likened to rape.

She was the most prominent supporter of the parents who refused to allow their baby to have a blood transfusion due to vaccination concerns, a case that became known as the Baby W case when the courts intervened.

Gunn appeared in Manukau District Court last month, charged with assault, resisting a police officer and, after being trespassed from Auckland Airport, refusing to leave. According to posts on the messaging app Telegram, she was at the airport to greet a family arriving from Tokelau for the latest conspiracy cause célèbre when the incident occurred.

Peters said he called Gunn after the airport incident to ask how she could be trespassed given media often film interviews at airports.

“I thought this is astonishing that someone could be removed from that place, because someone thinks that they know the law, and they know how to enforce it.

"I believe that something had gone wrong in terms of the enforcing of a law, which has not been applied to others ... I was interested to see how this turns out when it goes to court.”

Peters courts conspiracy

Peters, in the interview with Gunn, said he was “triple-vaxxed” but claimed the possible side effects of the vaccination were “denied” by then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and her team “withheld this information”.

“I'm not anti-vaccine, I'm anti the argument of absolute certainty that people say this is safe for everyone, when it is not ... Second point is, you should have the right to decide whether you take it or not.”

Ardern routinely said the vaccination meant a person was “less likely” to catch the virus and would reduce transmission. She also posted on social media about the side effects – primarily a sore arm and mild virus-like symptoms – and recommended people concerned about side effects talk to their GP.

At one point, Gunn conflated a claim about a lack of Government response to Cyclone Gabrielle to that of a claimed 65,000 people who have been “injured” by the vaccine.

“Yeah ... Yes,” Peters said, as she talked of the Government not acknowledging these supposedly injured people.

On Monday, asked if he believed there was such a number of vaccine injured people, Peters said: “I've got no evidence to say that.”

Medsafe has reported that, as of November 2022, some 64,829 reports of adverse events following immunisation had been recorded. However, 61,141 of these reported adverse reactions were “non-serious”, and could not be connected to the vaccine itself. This was from a total of 11,888,254 vaccinations administered.

During the Gunn interview, Peters was critical of “globalists” in the Labour and National parties who, due to their international focus, put their citizens “second”.

Gunn responded that beyond “globalism ... there’s a sort of Marxist ideology” that wants to “bring a country to its knees” and amid “mayhem and chaos” introduce a “digital currency”. This was a reference to a conspiracy about a global plot to control populations through payment technologies being trialled by the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Could that be could that be plausible that these people are actually seeking to go against the very interests of the people they are meant to represent? ... Both parties, National and Labour?” Gunn asked.

Peters answered Gunn’s question with an ambiguous question.

“If you're saying that this theory, that is Marxist as well, and also has other variations of that, has a design to kick out the legs of the respectable table of democracy and rule and law and order, then you're right.

“And if you're saying that the people they are using are unwilling, unaware, sadly and uninformed puppets, you're right also.”

Asked by Gunn if he would “stand up” to the World Health Organisation, he said: "I'm not persuaded by international organisations coming in from afar with a taxpayer-exempt purpose, which is what I'm talking about exactly.

“I have never taken the view that things come internationally means that they must be right. Quite the contrary. I've done my best to take my informations [sic] from all sorts of people, to hear both sides of the story.”

On Monday, Peters told Stuff he was not aware of, nor would he subscribe to, ideas the World Economic Forum might be trying to control the New Zealand public.

“I'm not gonna join that argument about the World Economic Forum, other than to say that the view that nations have not got a right, and the people within, to master the beat of their own drum and to design their own destiny, to say that is wrong.

“I'm a nationalist, and I make no bones about it.”

Peters did more directly contest some assertions within Gunn’s questions. Questioned on his willingness to take donations from big businesses and lobbyists, Peters said his party faced “vicious allegations that are utterly false and dirt”.

When Gunn said there was “a lot of corruption in Ukraine”, Peters responded: “As a former foreign minister I don’t quite agree with you on Ukraine.”

When asked if high levels of immigration under a prior National Government was an effort to “water down the Kiwi spirit”, Peters said it “could be, but I wouldn’t think that’s the answer”.

“The answer is to try and artificially inflate demand."